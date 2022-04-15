Woman killed at King of Prussia gas station was pregnant, prosecutors say

The man who allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend at a King of Prussia gas station last Friday is now facing an additional charge after an investigation found that the woman was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Rafiq Thompson, 38, of Philadelphia, was charged Thursday with the death of an unborn child, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.

Thompson had already been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and two illegal gun offenses after he was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius.

Investigators said that the semi-automatic handgun Thompson allegedly used in the fatal shooting was found Monday in a flower bed by a landscaper at the Executive Terrace office building at 455 S. Gulph Rd. in King of Prussia.

The firearm had a bullet in the chamber when it was found, according to prosecutors. Police determined that the weapon belonged to Thompson following a ballistic examination.

Thompson, who was out on parole at the time of the alleged incident, would have been prevented from owning a gun due to his prior convictions, investigators said. Detectives were still working to figure out how Thompson illegally obtained the firearm.

The investigation also found that Thompson texted Cornelius 93 times and called her 21 times during a three-day span last week. Cornelius did not respond to Thompson's texts or calls, investigators said.

Thompson texted Cornelius at around 5:55 p.m. last Friday to invite her out to dinner. Investigators said Cornelius responded with several phone calls between her and Thompson.

King of Prussia Mall video surveillance showed Thompson and Cornelius meeting outside of The Cheesecake Factory at around 9:10 p.m.

The waiter who served Thompson and Cornelius told investigators that they were having a contentious conversation, and that Thompson had left by the time their food arrived. Video footage showed Thompson leaving the mall alone at around 9:45 p.m.

Cornelius asked the waiter to box the food for take-out, paid the bill and left by herself at around 10:15 p.m. She was then followed to the nearby Exxon gas station at 113 N. Gulph Rd. by Thompson from the mall's parking garage, investigators said.

Cornelius pulled up to the gas pump and Thompson parked directly behind her vehicle with his headlights turned off, according to video footage and eyewitness accounts. Cornelius began to pump gas as Thompson got out of his car and approached her.

Video surveillance showed Thompson talking to Cornelius before pulling out a gun moments later and shooting her. Thompson followed behind Cornelius and kept shooting her as she attempted to flee, investigators said.

When Cornelius collapsed onto the ground, Thompson stood over her for a moment before getting back into his car and fleeing the scene, investigators said.

Upper Merion Township police received reports of gunfire at the gas station at around 10:20 p.m. Police found Cornelius lying in the gas station parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Cornelius was taken to Paoli Hospital in Chester County, where she was later pronounced dead.

The investigation found shell casings at the scene and Cornelius' take-out bag from The Cheesecake Factory on the front seat of her car.

An autopsy performed Monday found the cause of Cornelius' death to be four gunshot wounds and ruled it a homicide. Investigators then posted a $5,000 reward for information leading to Thompson's arrest.

Thompson is being held without bail at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 25.