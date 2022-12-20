British accessory brand Kurt Geiger expands to U.S. with shops in King of Prussia, Willow Grove malls

Last-minute shoppers can accessorize just in time for the holidays thanks to the in-person launch of a popular fashion line from overseas.

Kurt Geiger, a luxury British footwear and accessories brand, has expanded stateside with its first U.S. locations in Pennsylvania. The "shop-in-shops," or concessions, are located within the Bloomingdale's in King of Prussia Mall and Willow Grove Mall.

The brand currently has approximately 70 stores, as well as 170 concessions within department stores. Its KOP and Willow Grove locations, which opened last month, are the first in the U.S. with more planned for next year.

Courtesy of/Kurt Geiger A Kurt Geiger concession is now open in the Bloomingdale's at King of Prussia Mall.

Kurt Geiger sales during the holiday season have thus far doubled compared to last year, as shoppers continue to purchase sparkly handbags and accessories for parties, Yahoo! Business reported. The company said it expects to sell more than 100,000 bags this month.

In the U.S., Kurt Geiger’s online sales have jumped 236 percent over last year, thanks in part to celebrity endorsements from Paris Hilton, Melissa McCarthy, Eva Longoria, Charli D'Amelio, Rita Ora and Jenna Ortega. Kurt Geiger currently boasts 622,000 followers on Instagram.

“We have had an incredible year of growth at Kurt Geiger, with particular success in the U.S. ... We will continue to expand our ranges next year with exciting launches in new categories, as well as more store openings as our customer base, especially stateside, continues to grow," Kurt Geiger creative director Rebecca Farrar-Hockley said.

New for the holidays, Kurt Geiger has released its Rainbow Collection, featuring colorfully embellished statement bags, sneakers, flasks, card holders, wallets and jewelry.



Bloomingdale's in King of Prussia Mall is open seven days a week, with special holiday shopping hours currently in place. The Willow Grove Bloomingdale's is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.