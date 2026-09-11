Lane Johnson is 'just savoring those Sunday afternoons,' as his likely final season begins

Lane Johnson is much closer to the end than the beginning. That knowledge has been openly out there for a while now.

But Sunday marks the actual beginning of, what he said, is likely the end.

The Philadelphia Eagles will open their 2026 season this Sunday against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.

Back in camp last month, Johnson, the longtime star right tackle, returned from a personal absence to announce that "this is probably, potentially going to be probably my last year."

Which means this is probably, potentially going to be his last home opener, and likely the first of many lasts, too.

So far, emotions seem in check.

"It feels like the eighth time we've played Washington for a season opener," Johnson quipped when he spoke to the media from his locker at the Jefferson Health Training Complex earlier this week. "So if we can get a win, man, that would be huge for our football team."

Really, if anything has gotten to Johnson in the past few weeks since he said out loud that this might be it, it's the renovations that owner Jeffrey Lurie bankrolled for a facility that's been in need of some upgrades.

"We got some new restrooms," Johnson cracked. "I got pretty emotional seeing that, not having to go in that crowded stall."

Still, that was to deflect from the reality that's going to stick to the back of Eagles fans' minds all season, for however long it ultimately lasts: each passing week will be one less in the career of an offensive tackle who has become one of the best ever.

The end always comes eventually, and it's a truth that the Eagles and their fans have been living with for the past several years.

Eric Canha/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Even in his mid 30s, Lane Johnson has maintained an elite level of play.

All-time center Jason Kelce never fully showed his hand up until he officially retired following the 2023 season, but everyone seemed to know after that Wild Card loss in Tampa; that was it.

Fletcher Cox, a pillar of the Eagles' pass rush for more than a decade, was ready to hang up the cleats with the 2023 season, too, even though, outside of the building, that was more of a shock.

Then Brandon Graham, the beloved edge rusher who went from draft reach to near bust to Eagles legend, always had it out there that 2024 was going to be his "farewell tour," and got the storybook ending for it with the city's second-ever Super Bowl title – well, until he unretired for the back half of last season. But even then, it was always expected that his return was a long-term decision, and this week, Graham confirmed that he is done for good now.

Now it's going to be Johnson's turn, at age 36 and entering Year 14 with a long-held reputation as one of the best offensive linemen in football, and if you ask anyone through the Delaware Valley, maybe as the best tackle ever...

With one more journey to put a stamp on it, and to enjoy the ride while he's at it.

"You know, my time in here, I try to get here early and leave late, so I have lots of time with the guys," Johnson reflected. "But, yeah man, I try to really enjoy it after the games. Obviously, the win is the most important, but it's always the training, the battling with my guys, it's what I'll remember most about my football career.

"And yeah, just savoring those Sunday afternoons, man. That's what it's really all about."

Because there are only so many of them left now for someone who has become such a legendary Eagle.

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