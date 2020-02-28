Fine Wine & Good Spirits offering storewide 10% Leap Day sale on Saturday

Pennsylvania's Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will hold a statewide discount on Saturday to mark Leap Day, the liquor control board announced.

On Feb. 29, all wines, sprits and accessories will be 10% off in every store across the state. Online shoppers also will receive the one-day deal.

The 10% markdown will apply to items already on sale, while bonus Leap Day flash sales will mark some products either $4 off or 40% off, plus the additional 10% discount.

The graphic below provides several of the deals that will be available on Saturday.

Source/Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

“For the last several years, we’ve offered a 10% off sale during the grand openings of our Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, and they’ve proven to be hugely popular with our customers,” said PLCB executive director Charlie Mooney. “So we decided, why not celebrate the Leap Year by offering 10% off in all of our stores and online? We can’t wait to see excited customers come out in droves tomorrow, eager for a unique savings opportunity.”

The discount will be applied before sales tax and excludes special order items, Limited-Release Lottery items, wine futures, used barrels, gift cards, and licensee purchases.

If you're looking to stock up, have an upcoming event or just want to take advantage of the deal, Saturday will be the only chance you'll get for this deal until 2024.