July 21, 2024

Listeria outbreak linked to meats sliced at delis, CDC says

Twenty-eight illnesses have been reported across 12 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Two deaths have been reported, including one in New Jersey.

By Franki Rudnesky
A listeria outbreak linked to sliced deli meats has been reported in 12 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the CDC said.

A listeria outbreak linked to sliced deli meats has been reported in 12 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

The outbreak has caused 28 reported illnesses, all which resulted in hospitalizations, the CDC said. There is one reported illness in Pennsylvania and two in New Jersey. There have also been two deaths reported — including one in New Jersey. 

Of the 18 people involved in the outbreak that were able to be interviewed, 16 said they ate meats that were sliced at deli counters, the CDC said. The most common meats that they reported consuming were deli-sliced turkey, liverwurst and ham, but CDC officials say they do not yet have enough information to determine which deli meats are the source of this outbreak. The meats were sliced at various supermarket and grocery store delis, the CDC said. The CDC does not have any information to suggest people got sick from prepackaged deli meats.

Samples from the people sickened in the outbreak were collected between May 29 and July 5. The people ranged in age from 32 to 94 years old, with the median age being 75 years old. One person fell ill while pregnant, and remained pregnant after recovering.

"The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses," the CDC said. "This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak."

Listeriosis is a serious infection caused by the Listeria monocytogenes germ, which usually occurs after eating contaminated food. The disease primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms usually begin 2 weeks after consuming food contaminated with listeria, but can occur as soon as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.

Infected people who are not pregnant may experience symptoms like headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches. Pregnant people usually only experience fever, fatigue and muscle aches, but listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, and serious illness or death in newborns.

Deli meats — cold cuts, lunch meats, hot dogs and pâtés sold at the deli — and cheeses are known sources of listeria, because the germ can easily spread among food on deli countertops, deli slicers, surfaces and hands. The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service is working to identify the suppliers of the deli meats that were sliced at deli counters and purchased by people in the outbreak.

The CDC recommends people that are at a higher risk for listeriosis should avoid eating meats sliced at the deli or heat them to an internal temperature of 165°F — or until steaming hot — before eating. People should also keep deli meats refrigerated at the recommended temperature of 40 degrees, and throw it out within three to five days. 

