March 14, 2019

Live NFL free agency updates: track all the latest rumors news and player movement

The Eagles still need to address RB, LB and a few other positions.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
The Eagles are still (mostly) regarded as the one of the top dogs in the NFL.

The Eagles made more of a statement yesterday by doing nothing than they did by signing or trading a player, as the NFL's free agency period officially began. 

Yes, they announced Malik Jackson's signing and DeSean Jackson's trade, but they also did not cut or move slot wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who will remain on the team as the third threat at WR.

They also watched several current free agents, like Jay Ajayi and Ronald Darby, sniff around with visits to new teams. 

The Eagles still have a little cap space and still have some areas of need, so it's possible they are waiting for markets to develop before they invest in more free agents. Their deliberate caution is a sign of their philosophy and eagerness to strike a favorable deal, not just throw money around — and perhaps to continue collecting compensatory picks.

As Howie Roseman and company wait to make their move, follow along with us on our daily NFL free agency live stream/open thread, posted just below:

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

