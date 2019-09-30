Live updates: Sixers Media Day 2019

Last week, Sixers head coach Brett Brown met with the media to discuss everything from how Kawhi Leonard's series-winning shot still haunts him to what he expects from his new-look roster heading into a season in which they're expected to compete for the Eastern Conference crown.

Now, with the roster set and the preseason less than two weeks away, the team will kick off its 2019 training camp by introducing its players — especially new guys like Al Horford and Josh Richardson — to the local sports world at media day on Monday.

The festivities begin at 11 a.m., and we'll have you covered with live updates of everything that happens over at the Sixers practice facility in Camden, N.J. in our live tracker below.