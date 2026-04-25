A look around at what the rest of the NFC East teams did on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft

On Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles added Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers and Miami OT Markel Bell. Here we'll take a look around at what the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, and Dallas Cowboys did in Rounds 2 and 3.





• Giants, Pick 37: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee: Hood is the nephew of former Eagles CB Roderick Hood. He originally enrolled at Auburn, where his uncle went, before transferring to Colorado, and then again to Tennessee. He had a great start to the 2025 season, with a pick-six and an SEC-leading 6 pass breakups in the first 6 games. However, thereafter he had 0 INTs and just 2 pass breakups the rest of the season. Highlight reel:



He's a sub-six foot corner with decent speed:

Hood is a confident, sticky corner, and a good tackler, but he lacks ball skill production, with just 3 career INTs in college.

A lot of people thought Hood would be a first-round pick, so he's a decent enough value early in Round 2. He'll replace 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks, who has been a bust.

• Giants, Pick 74, Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame: Fields is a slow (4.61), big-bodied receiver whose game is contested catches down the field or in the red zone. He'll also post up in the open areas of zone coverage to move the sticks.



Fields had modest production at Notre Dame.

The concern with those types of receivers is that NFL corners are way better at playing contested catches than your typical college corner. Personally, this profile of receiver just isn't my jam, but, we'll see. Most draft analysts had him rated as a borderline second/third round pick, so if they're to be believed the Giants got a decent enough value at 74.





• Commanders, Pick 71: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson: Williams is a smallish slot receiver who has some shake and can make defenders miss after the catch. His best season was in 2024, when he had 75 catches for 904 yards and 11 TDs.

He made a ton of catches near the line of scrimmage, and as such his career yards per catch average (11.2) isn't very impressive.

A common comp for Williams is Khalil Shakir, and you can see that in the video above.

The Commanders did not have a second-round pick because of all the weird trades for aging vets they made a year ago.

• Cowboys, Pick 92: Jaishawn Barham, EDGE, Michigan: Barham only had 12 career sacks in four seasons at Michigan, so his production leaves something to be desired, but his tape is intriguing. He has some serious change of direction skills and some juice off the edge. Fun player to watch:



At 240 pounds, Barham is ultra light for an edge defender, but he can get on the field as a situational pass rusher.

The Cowboys did not have a second round pick because of the trade they made for Quinnen Williams.