August 01, 2022

$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at convenience store in Montgomery County

The Mega Millions ticket hit all five regular numbers but missed the jackpot ball on the July 29 drawing

7 Eleven winning lottery ticket.png Courtesy of/StreetView/Google

A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Norristown 7-Eleven in Montgomery County. The ticket matched all five white balls correctly – 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 – but missed the yellow 14 jackpot ball

While the Mega Millions lottery winner didn't purchase their ticket in Pennsylvania, a Norristown 7-Eleven did sell a ticket that was worth $1 million.

The $2 ticket matched all five white balls correctly – 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 – but missed the yellow 14 jackpot ball on the July 29 drawing. The store at 226 West Germantown Pike will receive $5,000 for selling the ticket.

Other possible prizes include $10,000 for four balls and the jackpot ball, $500 for four balls, $200 for three balls and the jackpot, $10 for three balls or two balls and the jackpot, $4 for one ball and the jackpot and $2 for just the jackpot ball.

The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Speedway convenience store in Des Plaines, Illinois. The jackpot, worth $1.337 billion, was the third largest in history.

The lottery had not drawn a winner since April 16, which is why the prize grew so large. The winner can take a one-time lump sum worth about $780 million, or receive the entire prize amount through one initial payment and 29 subsequent annual payments.

The largest jackpot in Mega Millions history was a $1.537 billion ticket sold in South Carolina in 2018. The largest lottery winners in Pennsylvania won $110.2 million in 2004.

In June, a Super Market in South Philadelphia sold a $3 million winning ticket as a part of the My Three Million scratch-off game. The tickets for that lottery cost $30.

Pennsylvania Lottery winners must fill out a lottery claim ticket for prizes over $600. Winners are advised to sign and fill out the ticket and make a copy for their records.

Currently, Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah are the only states that don't participate in the Mega Millions lottery.

