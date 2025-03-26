Love Run half marathon: Here are road closures and the route for Sunday's race

Runners will take the scenic route through Philadelphia on Sunday, March 30, for the Love Run half marathon, which is expected to draw more than 11,000 participants for its 12th iteration.

The race, which begins and ends at Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, takes participants past City Hall, LOVE Park and Boathouse Row. There's also a simultaneous 7K that follows part of the same route. The sold-out Love Run events, which are happening rain or shine, kick off at 7:30 a.m., but road closures and parking restrictions will begin as early as 3 a.m.

City officials said traffic delays should be expected during Sunday's run, and drivers should avoid the area by using alternate routes. Here's what else to know about road closures, parking restrictions and SEPTA detours Sunday for the 2025 Love Run:

Road closures and parking restrictions

The following streets will be closed to traffic and parking on Sunday, March 30, beginning at 3 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m.:

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 22nd Street to Eakins Oval

• Eakins Oval from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art

• Kelly Drive from Eakins Oval to Brewery Hill Drive

The entirety of the Love Run course will be closed to traffic and parking at approximately 6:45 a.m. This includes the following:

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to Eakins Oval

• 16th Street from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

• John F. Kennedy Boulevard from 16th Street to 20th Street

• 20th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street

• Market Street from 20th Street to 15th Street

• Penn Square to Juniper Street

• Juniper Street to Market Street

• Market Street from Juniper Street to 6th Street

• 6th Street from Market Street to Arch Street

• Arch Street from 6th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Brewery Hill Drive to W. Girard Avenue

• W. Girard Avenue to Lansdowne Drive

• Lansdown Drive to Sweet Briar Drive

• Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Falls Bridge

• Black Road to Avenue of the Republic

• Avenue of the Republic to Memorial Hill Drive

• Memorial Hill Drive to S. Concourse Drive

The roads will be reopened as they are serviced and cleared, and all Center City streets are estimated to reopen to cars by 11 a.m. Parking restrictions will be lifted by 1 p.m.

SEPTA detours

SEPTA bus routes 38 and 43 will be detoured from 6 a.m. Saturday to approximately 2 a.m. Sunday.

On Sunday, the following SEPTA bus routes will be detoured from 6 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m.:

• 2, 4, 7, 16, 17, 23, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 43, 44, 45, 47, 48, 49, 61, 124 and 125

Buses will be detoured from their normal routes through the Center City and Old City areas. The detours and route changes will be posted online.

View the map for Sunday's Love Run events below: