It was a little past noon on a brisk spring day in 1991 when aircraft wreckage came crashing into the playground of Merion Elementary School.

The flaming debris, the result of a mid-air collision between a helicopter and a private plane carrying U.S. Sen. John Heinz, hit the yard just as Montgomery County students were enjoying a lunchtime recess. When the smoke cleared, seven people including the senator were dead. Two were first-graders on the ground.

Rachel Blum was one of them. The 6-year-old, described as "quiet and bright with a wide smile," left behind a pair of parents and a younger brother Isaac, who became a YA novelist decades after the accident. His latest book, "Out of the Clear Blue Sky," grapples with the disaster through the eyes of two grieving teens — one of whom lost his sister in the plane crash.

It took years of therapy for Isaac Blum to even consider writing about the tragedy that shaped his childhood. Though his previous two novels — "The Judgement of Yoyo Gold" and "The Life and Crimes of Hoodie Rosen" — were informed by his Jewish American identity, the Bala Cynwyd author had long avoided this aspect of his personal life.

"I think I desperately didn't want to write about it or think about it or talk about it for a long time," he said. "Which is why, although I've been writing since I was a teenager fairly seriously, it took me a long time to get around to this story.

"Once I decided I was going to write about it, it did feel like it was sort of meant to be. It felt right. I don't believe in any sort of destiny kind of thing, but like it was inevitable, I was always going to get around to that story."

Blum shifted the narrative to 2026 for "Out of the Clear Blue Sky" and focused his story on the relationship that develops between Trish, the daughter of the late Sen. Russell Macon, and Jonny, whose sister Carmel is fatally struck by debris from the crash. In the summer that follows, the pair leans on one other for emotional support and, as the book's summary puts it, "maybe something more."

Writing Trish's side of the story required more imagination and creative liberty from its author. While Blum says Jonny's perspective and grief journey "is more or less exactly mine," he never met Heinz, the ketchup heir who represented Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate from 1977 to 1991, or his children. To understand the unique impact of losing a parent, he talked to friends and family who had been through it. Even without that experience, he knew firsthand the "instant connection and bond" that forms between people who have lost loved ones suddenly.

Blum was only 2 1/2 years old when the mid-air collision occurred, making it difficult for him to discern which parts of his memory are lived experiences and which are things he was told or read. He does remember receiving a classroom assignment to draw a picture of a big moment in his life. While his peers drew birthday cakes, he sketched a plane crash with casualties, prompting a concerned call from the teacher to his mother.

But having a toddler of his own made Blum, who long considered Rachel's story not his to tell, rethink how consciously the her death impacted him even then.

"It's really only now that I have a 2 1/2-year-old that I see how much she understands of the world and how much, if she had this sort of loss, that it would indeed be hers and that she would have experienced all of these things, just in a way that she wouldn't necessarily be able to articulate later," he said. "But there's no way it wouldn't stay with her."

Over his career, Blum has discovered that crafting "truer" stories has made him a better writer. That requires the author to go to some difficult places, but so does grief, which, in his view, forces people of all ages through a "mini-adolescence." This cycle made Blum's family story an oddly perfect fit for young adult fiction, though he thinks adults will get something from "Out of the Clear Blue Sky," too.

"Teens already have to, regardless of whether they're grieving or not, they have to figure out who they are," he explained. "And make sometimes conscious decisions about that, like who they want to be in the world and who they are and what their identity is. And so for me, there's this natural thing where no matter how old you are, if you're going through that kind of grief, you have to do that anyway. You have to rediscover who you are without the person that you've lost."

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