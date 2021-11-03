More News:

November 03, 2021

Police investigating two suspicious deaths near Lincoln University

A suspect has been identified but authorities say there is no threat to the public

Michael Tanenbaum
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Lincoln University Chester County

Authorities in Chester County have opened a homicide investigation after two people were found dead in Lower Oxford Township on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

Two people found dead in Chester County on Wednesday morning may have been deliberately targeted by a man from Lincoln University, investigators said.

Pennsylvania State troopers from the Avondale barracks responded to a report of two adults who were in cardiac arrest along the 300 block of Ashmun Avenue in Lower Oxford Township. The victims were located around 1:15 a.m. EMS personnel attempted to save them, but they were both pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers and Kennet Township police determined that the victims died under suspicious circumstances.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday afternoon that a man from Lincoln University has been identified as a suspect, but no additional information was provided.

Authorities said it does not appear there is any threat to the public.

More information will be released as it becomes available, investigators said.

