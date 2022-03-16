More Health:

March 16, 2022

Mammograms also may help identify heart disease risk, study finds

The breast cancer screens detect arterial calcifications, which can help doctors evaluate the likelihood of cardiovascular issues

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Heart Disease
mammograms heart disease Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Mammograms have been used to detect breast cancer, but they also may help doctors identify a woman's heart disease risk, a new study finds.

A mammogram may not only detect breast cancer, but it also may have the potential to alert women to an increased risk of heart disease, researchers say. 

Women whose mammograms show breast arterial calcifications – the buildup of calcium in the arteries of the breasts – were 51% more likely to develop heart disease or have a stroke compared to women without calcifications, a new study found. 

The women with calcifications also were 23% more likely to develop any type of heart or vascular condition including heart disease, stroke and heart failure.

Heart disease and breast cancer are among the leading causes of death among women. The study's findings suggest mammograms could be used to help prevent both conditions. 

"If future research shows that (breast arterial calcificatoin) improves heart disease risk prediction among women not yet on cholesterol-lowering medications, breast arterial calcification could serve as a powerful tool to help guide heart disease prevention for the millions of women who undergo routine mammography each year," Dr. Natalie Avella Cameron, an instructor at Northwestern University, wrote in an editorial accompanying the study.

The white areas on digital breast X-rays are breast arterial calcification. Women are likely to have more hardening in these arteries as they age or develop type 2 diabetes or high blood pressure. Inflammation also can cause it.

This type of calcification is different from that seen with high cholesterol or smoking, which occurs in the inner layer of arteries.

Women should be counseled on their overall heart disease risk, study author Dr. Carlos Iribarren, a research scientist at the Kaiser Permanente Northern California Division of Research, told U.S. News & World Report. He noted the breast arterial calcification is "not intended to replace any current risk factors." 

"For women with low risk, breast arterial calcification presence should be a trigger of adhering to healthy lifestyles including a heart-healthy diet, avoiding smoking and exercising regularly," he said.

"For women with intermediate-risk, breast arterial calcification should also prompt a discussion with the doctor about initiating treatment for risk factors such as cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes that are not well controlled by lifestyle alone."

It is important to note that women without calcium build-up on their breast arteries can still develop heart disease. Other risk factors include obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes.

For the study, the researchers analyzed the health records of more than 5,000 women ages 60-79 who had undergone one or more mammograms. None of the women had a history of heart disease or breast cancer.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Heart Disease Philadelphia Breast Cancer Research Mammograms Studies Prevention

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Couple on a walk in fall

What your heart could be telling you
Purchased - Woman drinking wine at her desk

Early signs of liver damage from drinking too much alcohol

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Cornerback
Steven_Nelson_2_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Entertainment

Brooklyn Bowl's March music lineup
Brooklyn Bowl -

Business

Wawa is poised to expand to its seventh state in 2024
Wawa North Carolina

Adult Health

A new approach to severe asthma could reduce racial health disparities, researchers say
Asthma racial disparities

Food & Drink

Bluebird Distilling to open coffee and cocktail bar in Ardmore
Coffee Cocktail

Food & Drink

Rita's is giving out free water ice for an entire week this spring
Rita's free water ice 2022

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved