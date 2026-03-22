Stars, standouts and highlights from Second Round March Madness action in Philly

Hey, you actually can see exciting basketball in South Philly these days.

Round 2 of the Midwest Region and East Region brackets of the 2026 NCAA Tournament on Sunday brought a full, energetic crowd to Xfinity Mobile Arena after just an OK first round Friday with no signature tourney upsets.

In the opener, it was sort of an upset? Six-seeded Tennessee outlasted 3-seeded Virginia, 79-72, even though the Vols were actually favored in the spread.

In the nightcap, a matchup of two blue bloods that have 17 combined national championships, 2-seeded UConn rode some hot hands in the second half to pull away from 7-seeded UCLA, 73-57.

Here are the highlights from Round 2 of the big dance in Philly:

Top Dog

No surprise that UConn senior Alex Karaban was the top performer of the day, as he lit up the nets for a Uconn team that struggled from the perimeter in its Round 1 win over Furman and got off to another slow start from behind the arc.

But Karaban, a main part of UConn's back-to-back nattys in 2023 and 2024, nailed two three-pointers in the first half and went into the break with 11 overall and finished erupted in the second half to finish with 27 points, the most of any player from the four teams competing in Philly.

Karaban was on fire after the break, draining a three from the left wing with 12:17 to play to put UConn up 51-44 for its largest lead. He sank another one – from about 30 feet out – on a spot-up to put the Huskies ahead 56-44, bringing the crowd to its feet.

Moments before the three-point barrage, Karaban had showed the other part of his game, scoring inside off an offensive rebound to untie a 44-44 game:

Sixers center Andre Drummond, a former UConn star, admired from a court-side seat while another Sixers backup center, former UCLA standout Adem Bona, also watched from the crowd.

Top Shot

Tennessee guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie had few options left after losing handle of the ball about 30 feet from the basket, other than chasing down the ball, dribbling a few times, gathering himself and heaving it up right as the shot clock expired.

Naturally, the ball went right through the net – and the Vols had a 60-51 lead, which would be their largest of the game:

City of Brotherly "Lob"

Tennessee has great size – with three frontcourt players at 6-foot-10 or taller – and the big fellas played off eachother for easy buckets.

Vols guard DeWayne Brown II made a sweet lob to the 6-foot-11 Felix Okpara for an alley-oop that put Tennessee up 28-20 in the first half. Brown was in the low post, drew a double team and quickly flipped the ball weak side, where Okpara flushed the ball down for a thunderous dunk.

A few minutes later, on a fast break, Vols guard Gillespie heaved the ball weirdly over the Virginia defense from around the wing to seemingly nobody in particular – until Okpara came out of nowhere to rock the rim with a loud throw-down.

In the second half, 6-foot-11 J.P. Estrella dunked in a long pass in transition – this time Okpara was on the giving end – for another alley oop that energized the arena.

In the late game, UCLA's Donovan Dent kept the streak going early, finding 6-foot-11 forward Xavier Booker in traffic for an alley oop that put the Bruins up 6-2.

Look mom, no eyes

Philly is a city known for great point guard play. There were no shortages of no-looks and lobs that would've made Mo Cheeks proud.

Virginia guard Dallin Hall started it with a sweet no-look to Jonthan Grünloh as he drove the lane and dished led to a full-extension Grünloh dunk that trimmed Tennessee's lead to 66-64 with under six minutes to play after the Cavs had trailed by nine earlier. Dallin pulled up around the foul line and fed the trailing big fellas with a behind-the-back pass into an open lane:

The most exciting one came from UCLA's Eric Dailey Jr., who came off a screen and lobbed it up to a rolling Xavier Booker for a two-handed throwdown giving the Bruins an early 18-15 lead.