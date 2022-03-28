Sixers fans can try and score points against Matisse Thybulle in new video game

Trying to score a basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle isn't easy for NBA players, let alone those who only play pickup basketball.

Sixers fans now have a chance to score some points against Thybulle and it could result in an exclusive opportunity to meet the All-Defensive player.

Thybulle and Red Bull have teamed up to create a new video game called "Red Bull Past Matisse," in which fans can go digitally head-to-head with Thybulle by trying to score as many buckets as possible.

Players get 15 shots to score at least eight points in each round to advance. The game features three-pointers and low-post shots from each block.

Participants can play the game as much as they want, but only one entry can be submitted into a sweepstakes to win a meet-and-greet experience with Thybulle. One winner and guest will be randomly selected for the prize package, which will also include a collection of the pro's merchandise.

The game is free and can be played on a desktop or mobile device. The contest will last through April 30.

Now in his third NBA season, Thybulle has quickly established himself as one of the best defensive players in the league. He is among the league leaders in steals per game and he's one of only two players this year with at least 90 steals and 50 blocks. His prowess on the defensive end means that he often guards the opposing team's best player.

Last season, Thybulle and Red Bull conducted a mural project that raised money to refurbish basketball courts at Philly parks. Red Bull and the Sixers donated $250 for every steal in the regular season and $500 in the playoffs. The initiative raised $34,250 for fixing up courts across the city.

The mural created in association with the project was made by local artist Gloss Black and is located at the Fishtown bar Garage.