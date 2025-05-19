McMillan's Bakery closes after 86 years in Haddon Township

Longtime South Jersey staple McMillan's Bakery closed its doors Sunday after 86 years in business.

Customers began lining up before 5 a.m. to get one last treat from the Haddon Township spot, the owners said in a Facebook post. The shop, which was known for its cream doughnuts, opened in 1939 and spanned four generations of owners before it was listed for sale in the fall.

The bakery was founded by Evelyn and George McMillan. The founders' daughter, Arline Biemiller, ran the shop with her husband before she passed away in 2023. Although there were parties interested in buying the business, Biemiller had made it clear she did not want to sell to outsiders.

A Facebook post signed by the McMillan family last week said that while the building still stands, the family's legacy has come to an end.

"We’ve had many offers to buy our beloved business, but our Matriarch insisted that our family business end with our family," the owners wrote. "She was clear that she did not want our name or our legacy to be carried on by anyone outside our fourth-generation family. And so, we are honoring her wishes and closing our doors after 86 wonderful years in business."

Dear loyal customers, The time has come to say goodbye. We have worked hard to continue serving our beloved community... Posted by McMillans Bakery on Friday, May 16, 2025