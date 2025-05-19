More News:

McMillan's Bakery closes after 86 years in Haddon Township

The family-owned shop, which opened in 1939 and was known for its cream doughnuts, declined offers to buy the business.

By Michaela Althouse
McMillan's Bakery in Haddon Township closed after 86 years in business on Sunday. The owners said they had multiple offers for the business but declined to sell to outsiders.

Longtime South Jersey staple McMillan's Bakery closed its doors Sunday after 86 years in business. 

Customers began lining up before 5 a.m. to get one last treat from the Haddon Township spot, the owners said in a Facebook postThe shop, which was known for its cream doughnuts, opened in 1939 and spanned four generations of owners before it was listed for sale in the fall. 

The bakery was founded by Evelyn and George McMillan. The founders' daughter, Arline Biemiller, ran the shop with her husband before she passed away in 2023. Although there were parties interested in buying the business, Biemiller had made it clear she did not want to sell to outsiders.

Facebook post signed by the McMillan family last week said that while the building still stands, the family's legacy has come to an end. 

"We’ve had many offers to buy our beloved business, but our Matriarch insisted that our family business end with our family," the owners wrote. "She was clear that she did not want our name or our legacy to be carried on by anyone outside our fourth-generation family. And so, we are honoring her wishes and closing our doors after 86 wonderful years in business."

Biemiller's children listed the property for sale for $1.3 million in October 2024, as their mother wanted. The family confirmed that the building was purchased in 2025, but declined to disclose further details, NJ.com reported. However, a listing for the property is still active. 

Michaela Althouse
