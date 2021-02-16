Trump's impeachment lawyer explains 'Phillydelphia' pronunciation

Michael van der Veen, the Center City attorney who represented former President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial, caught people off guard when he pronounced Philadelphia as "Phillydelphia" during a speech on the Senate floor.

But van der Veen said that his odd pronunciation of Philadelphia is something that he says often.

“Phillydelphia is something I say often, it’s actually a point of oration," van der Veen said to CBS3. "Often I will pronounce something differently to make an effective point. Folks in my office or my kids will tell you I always talk about Phillydelphia.”

Fellow Philadelphia attorney Bill Brennan, who also served on Trump's impeachment defense team, threw a dig at van der Veen's Connecticut roots as the reasoning behind his "Phillydelphia" pronunciation.

“It’s because he’s from New England and I’m from Kensington, and I say Philadelphia,” Brennan said to CBS3.

Van der Veen's "Phillydelphia" pronunciation came during a debate on Saturday over whether the impeachment trial would call on witnesses to testify.

Van der Veen's pronunciation of the city's name, as well as his demand for all depositions to take place at his Center City office, drew laughs from senators. He was left confused as to why lawmakers were chuckling at him.

Van der Veen's pronunciation of Philadelphia set social media on fire. Among those who tweeted about it was "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Rob McElhenney.

Saturday Night Live also poked fun at van der Veen's Senate floor speech, with comedian Pete Davidson impersonating the attorney during the show's cold open this week.

Despite being made fun of on social media, van der Veen was victorious as Trump was acquitted by the Senate. Van der Veen took credit for what he called a "dead bang winner argument."

“We figured out what the defense was, totally constitutional defenses, due process, First Amendment, we were right on with them, we spanked them with it too,” van der Veen said to CBS3.

But not all has been swell since van der Veen joined the former president's legal team. Van der Veen has been the recipient of death threats and now has security detail at his Center City office. Surveillance cameras have been installed on a street pole near his office too.

Additionally, van der Veen's West Whiteland Township, Chester County home was vandalized with graffiti last Friday night. The word "Traitor" was painted in red at the front of the driveway.

The Senate voted 57-43 in favor of conviction, with all 50 Democratic senators voting to convict Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection of the U.S Capitol.

However, only seven Republican senators — including Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey — joined Democrats in their conviction of the former president. At least 10 more GOP senators would have needed to break with their party for a conviction to occur.