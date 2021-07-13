More News:

July 13, 2021

Philly families struggling with food insecurity will receive meals through Michelle Obama's 'Pass the Love' campaign

The former first lady is partnering with Philabundance to distribute thousands of meal kits to communities with high childhood poverty in August

Brooks Holton
By Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff
Donations Michelle Obama
USATSI_14756420.jpg Democratic National Convention/USA TODAY NETWORK

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is partnering with Philabundance to distribute thousands of meals to Philadelphia families struggling with food insecurity during the month of August. The effort is part of Partnership for a Healthier America's push to hand out 1 million meals across the country.

Thousands of Philadelphia families struggling with food insecurity will soon receive meal kits through a collaboration between former First Lady Michelle Obama and the Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA).

Obama on Tuesday announced via Twitter that her company, Higher Ground Productions, and the PHA are joining forces with Philabundance to distribute 240,000 meals to 5,000 food-insecure families across the city in August. With the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating food insecurity in Philadelphia, the additional meals being distributed "could not come at a better time," said Loree D. Jones, CEO of Philabundance.

In July 2020, Philabundance reported seeing a demand increase by 50% to 60% in areas of the city that traditionally struggle with food insecurity, according to the Philadelphia Tribune. The organization was on track to give out an average of 2.25 million pounds of food a month through its network of 350 partnering agencies, compared to averaging 1.25 million pounds a month prior to the pandemic.

The initiative will target communities with the highest levels of childhood poverty, as identified by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, according to a news release from Philabundance. Of the families that come to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s (CHOP) Emergency Department, one-third report being food insecure, said Madeline Bell, the hospital's president and CEO. CHOP has been tasked with studying the impact of the "Pass the Love" campaign in Philadelphia and other cities that have been the recipient of meals, including Atlanta, Cleveland and Detroit. Researchers are expected to publish a report with their findings next spring. 

"Nearly one in five Philadelphians do not have enough healthy food to eat to live a healthy lifestyle," Bell added. "... While we offer a number of programs that address hunger and food insecurity among Philadelphia’s children, this effort presents us with a unique opportunity to join this partnership and help families in our community tackle food insecurity."

In addition to providing much-needed relief to food insecure families, the "Pass the Love" initiative hopes to teach families new cooking skills. The meal kits will be inspired by "Waffles + Mochi," a Netflix culinary series for children featuring the former first lady that made its debut in March. 

"When we were thinking about cities that might make a great partner for our 'Pass the Love' campaign, we realized what place could be better than the City of Brotherly Love," Obama said.

Brooks Holton

Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff

brooks@phillyvoice.com

Read more Donations Michelle Obama Philadelphia Food Philabundance

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA rumors: Sixers have 'opened up' trade talks on Ben Simmons
Ben_Simmons_6_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Direct Connect to transform SJ highways
Stock_Carroll - New Jersey State Highway Route 42

Illness

How concerning is the COVID-19 Delta variant? Americans share worry, but 'move on' from pandemic in new poll
Delta Variant COVID-19 Philly

Investigations

New Jersey mother found dead, toddler safe after Amber Alert, police say
Yasemin Uyar Found Dead

Lifestyle

Poconos resort opening America's first virtual reality waterslide
Virtual Reality Waterslide

TV

SopranosCon returns to Atlantic City under rebranded 'MobMovieCon'
SopranosCon

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1809

FOR SALE! OPEN HOUSE ON JULY 14! Corner, sun-soaked 3 bed, 3.5 bath at The Warwick offering 270 degree views to the south, east and north. One half block from Rittenhouse Square. 2,000 sqft | $1,175,000
Limited - Allan Domb 22 s front st

FOR RENT! Loft-style living with modern finishes at 22 South Front Street! Enter this 1 bed, 1 bath residence into a sun-soaked living area with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors throughout. 995 sqft |$2,375/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved