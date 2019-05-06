Mike's BBQ in South Philly trading free sandwiches for framed art

Do you take great pictures of Philadelphia? Mike's BBQ wants them, and they'll give you a sandwich if you frame one for them.

The barbecue joint at 1703 S. 11th St. shared a post on Facebook this weekend explaining that the restaurant's walls are too bare. They want help decorating the restaurant from the people of Philadelphia.

All week long, if you bring in a framed picture of the city, you'll get yourself a free sandwich.

The restaurant's menu features "smoked meats and things," as they put it at their website. The owners didn't say exactly what kind of sandwich you can expect in return for your photography, but a sample menu includes brisket and pulled pork sandwiches.

Now would be a good time to scroll through your Instagram and pick out your finest work. Vintage photos that are already framed might also be a good bet, if you're willing to part with them for the sake of a sandwich and ambiance.

Mike's BBQ, which opened at the start of 2018, is open from Wednesday through Sunday from noon to sellout, which is usually around 6 p.m.