More Culture:

May 06, 2019

Mike's BBQ in South Philly trading free sandwiches for framed art

Food for Philly art deal runs this week

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Restaurants Deals
Mike's BBQ brisket Mike's BBQ/Facebook

Brisket Sandwich at Mike's BBQ, located at 1703 S. 11th Street in South Philadelphia.

Do you take great pictures of Philadelphia? Mike's BBQ wants them, and they'll give you a sandwich if you frame one for them.

The barbecue joint at 1703 S. 11th St. shared a post on Facebook this weekend explaining that the restaurant's walls are too bare. They want help decorating the restaurant from the people of Philadelphia.

All week long, if you bring in a framed picture of the city, you'll get yourself a free sandwich.

The restaurant's menu features "smoked meats and things," as they put it at their website. The owners didn't say exactly what kind of sandwich you can expect in return for your photography, but a sample menu includes brisket and pulled pork sandwiches.

Now would be a good time to scroll through your Instagram and pick out your finest work. Vintage photos that are already framed might also be a good bet, if you're willing to part with them for the sake of a sandwich and ambiance.

Mike's BBQ, which opened at the start of 2018, is open from Wednesday through Sunday from noon to sellout, which is usually around 6 p.m.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Restaurants Deals South Philly Philadelphia Freebies Food & Drink Photography Sandwiches

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles after the 'compensatory pick deadline'
050419EzekielAnsah

Nonprofits

Teens can 'find themselves' at youth summit popping up at Temple on May 18
teen conference temple

Crime

Former Pa. youth ice hockey coach pleads guilty in two states on sex abuse charges
Police lights arrests crime

Sixers

Sixers' Brett Brown is winning the coaching battle against Raptors' Nick Nurse
Brett-Brown_050319_usat

Renovations

Walnut Street Theatre unveils plans for $39 million expansion
Walnut Street theatre expansion

Social Media

Muslim American Society chapter's video of children speaking about beheadings was an 'oversight'
Muslim American society video

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved