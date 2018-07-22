More Sports:

July 22, 2018

MLB trade rumors: Eduardo Escobar, Mike Moustakas, Cole Hamels on Phillies' radar

By Evan Macy
Phillies MLB Trade Rumors
Is Eduardo Escobar on Phillies' radar as a potential shortstop trade before the deadline?

Just over a week remains until MLB's trade deadline passes on July 31, and the Phillies are expected to make at least one move to improve their first-place squad.

Obviously Manny Machado is off the board, but there are a few lesser — and some familiar — names linked to the Phillies as July continues on. Here's a look at the latest chatter on the Phils trade front:

Cole Hamels

Conflicting reports suggest that the Phillies may be one of the lead contenders to trade for their former World Series MVP, as the Rangers seem determined to move him before the deadline.

He, as a veteran, has a partial no trade clause and recently went public with his desire to return to the city that made him a star.

Reports from MLB insider Nick Cafardo thinks the Braves are a more likely NL East fit, especially after Phillies GM Matt Klentak went on the record saying his focus was on acquiring a bat and a bullpen arm. 

Eduardo Escobar

Escobar may very well be "Machado lite" for the Phillies purposes, as the Twins could move their talented infielder over the next week and a half. NBCSP's Jim Salisbury cites Escobar and his MLB-leading 35 doubles as a perfect fit for the offensivelly-challenged Phillies.

In all, the 29-year-old is hitting .271 with 14 homers this season. Brian Dozier, another infielder with trade buzz surrounding, appears to be a main target for the Brewers.

Mike Moustakas

The Royals' third baseman is more of a power option for the Phillies, but appears to be on they are involved in pursuing, according to Kansas City's beat writer Jeffery Flanagan.

Moustakas, also 29, has 19 home runs and 58 RBI, but a batting average lower than Escobar's at .247.

Zach Britton

Relief pitching appears to be at a premium this summer, with a bevy of hurlers changing hands — the latest of these Jeurys Familia who was traded from the Mets to the Athletics — making teams scramble to line up potential deals for arms that can help down the stretch. The Orioles will try and maximize the value of Britton, as they did with Machado.

According to sources, the list of interested parties for Britton is longer than just Philly and includes the Braves, Cubs, Astros, Red Sox, Yankees, Dodgers and Giants. Roch Kubatko of MASN says talks have intensified.

