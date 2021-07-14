More Health:

July 14, 2021

Even moderate alcohol use can significantly increase cancer risk, latest study suggests

Outside experts, however, say that better ways of measuring alcohol exposure are needed

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Alcohol
Alcohol consumption and cancer risk Bridgesward/Pixabay

Most research shows that every alcoholic drink can increase your risk for cancer, but by how much isn't clear.

Are you a social drinker? Do you like to unwind at the end of the day with a glass or two of wine? While the evidence that heavy alcohol consumption increases the risk for certain cancers is well documented, research about light and moderate drinking can be conflicting.

Most research shows that every alcoholic drink can increase the risk for cancer, but by how much isn't clear. And then there are other studies that suggest a glass or two of red wine a day may offer protection against cancer.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drinking any type of alcohol raises the risk of the following cancers: mouth and throat, voice box, esophagus, colon and rectum, liver and breast. Every drink increases risk, hence the more someone drinks, the higher the risk.

Alcohol use accounts for about 6% of all cancers and 4% of all cancer deaths in the U.S., the American Cancer Society reports. Current recommendations from the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025 are that women should have no more than one drink a day and men no more than two drinks a day.

Conflicting data

While research on the link between cancer and alcohol use continues to grow, most of it focuses on heavy drinking. And then there are studies that suggest drinking a little red wine each night can actually be good for you. The theory is that the plant-based compound resveratrol in red wine helps prevent or fight cancer, but according to the National Cancer Institute there isn't enough data to prove this.

All of this can be confusing for those of us who just want to know if our social drinking is more dangerous to our health than we thought.

The latest research from the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer offers some further clarification. These researchers found a significant increased risk of breast, colon and oral cancers even among light to moderate drinkers, who represented one in seven new cancer diagnoses in 2020.

Globally, an estimated 741,300 new cases of cancer diagnosed in 2020 were related to alcohol consumption, according to the study. While the largest percentage of these cases – 46.7% – were associated with heavy drinking, moderate drinking (which they defined as up to two drinks a day) contributed to 82,600-207,200 cases and light drinking (less than 10 grams per day) was 35,400-145,800 cases.

"All drinking involves risk," said study co-author Jürgen Rehm, senior scientist at The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Canada. 

"And with alcohol-related cancers, all levels of consumption are associated with some risk. For example, each standard sized glass of wine per day is associated with a 6% higher risk for developing female breast cancer."

According to Kevin Shield, an independent scientist at the Institute for Mental Health Policy Research, the main way alcohol consumption causes cancer is by weakening the body's natural DNA repair process. It can also cause the dysregulation of sex hormones, which can lead to breast cancer. Smokers who also drink alcohol have higher risk of head and neck cancer because the alcohol increases the absorption of the carcinogens in the tobacco.

Rehm said that this link between light to moderate drinking and cancer is still relatively new and public health policy doesn't yet indicate the degrees of cancer risk.

The study was based on 2010 surveys on alcohol exposure and alcohol sales figures that almost all countries across the globe collected. The researchers also calculated the number of cancer cases related to alcohol 10 years later. All of the data was combined to calculate the latest relative risk estimates for cancer based on level of consumption.

Some experts not involved in the WHO study caution that there are weaknesses in the methodology, including the concern that alcohol use was underreported and that drinking patterns may have changed before and after they were surveyed in 2010. They also point out that sales figures don't accurately reflect how much a person consumed of the alcohol purchased.

The study also didn't take into consideration the impact of other cancer risk factors like genetics and the environment, detractors say. Outside experts told CNN that better ways to measure alcohol exposure are needed.

The new research was published in the journal Lancet Oncology.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Alcohol Philadelphia Beer World Health Organization Research Cancer Wine Studies

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA rumors: Sixers have 'opened up' trade talks on Ben Simmons
Ben_Simmons_6_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Education

Are you eligible for free college tuition?
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Flags

Illness

Delta variant symptoms differ from previous COVID-19 illnesses, doctors say
Delta variant symptoms

Politics

William McSwain, former U.S. Attorney in Philly office, seeks Trump's backing in run for Pa. governor
McSwain Trump Letter

TV

'Mare of Easttown' scores 16 Emmy nominations
Mare of Easttown Emmy

Races

2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run will take place in October
Broad Street Run October 2021

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved