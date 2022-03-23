More Health:

March 23, 2022

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is effective in young children

The company will ask the FDA to authorize two doses for kids ages 5 and under

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine David Tucker/Florida Times-Union

Moderna will ask the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years old. A clinical trial found the vaccine to generate a strong immune response without major side effects.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine generates a strong immune response and is well-tolerated in children ages 5 and under, according to interim results from the company's clinical trial. 

In the study, the young children received two 25-microgram doses 28 days apart. It generated an immune response similar to those seen among young adults, who received two 100-microgram doses, Moderna said. 

Moderna plans to request the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorize the vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years based on data from its KidCOVE study. The interim data released Wednesday was based on 6,900 participants. 

"We believe these latest results from the KidCOVE study are good news for parents of children under 6 years of age," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said. "We now have clinical data on the performance of our vaccine from infants 6 months of age through older adults.

"Given the need for a vaccine against COVID-19 in infants and young children, we are working with the U.S. FDA and regulators globally to submit these data as soon as possible."

The majority of adverse reactions reported during the study were mild or moderate, Moderna reported. They were more frequent after the second shot. There were no deaths or cases of myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle – or pericarditis – inflammation of the lining of the heart.

The vaccine was less effective against the omicron variant, which was dominant in the U.S. at the time of the study, but Moderna said its efficacy remained statistically significant. Its efficacy was 43.7% among children age 1 or younger and 37.5% among children ages 2 to 5.

This is similar to the protection the vaccine provided adults against omicron, Moderna said.

The company is planning to investigate the potential need for a booster shot for all children. The additional shot would target the omicron variant as well as the original coronavirus. 

Moderna previously requested the FDA authorize its vaccine in adolescents ages 12-17, who would receive two 100-microgram doses, but that process has been delayed. The company said Wednesday that it has provided the FDA with additional follow-up data. 

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia Clinical Trials Children's Health Research FDA Coronavirus Studies Moderna Vaccines

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Couple on a walk in fall

What your heart could be telling you
Purchased - Woman drinking wine at her desk

Early signs of liver damage from drinking too much alcohol

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Sports Betting

Best betting sites for the NCAA tourney
betting.us-pa-betting-sites

Investigations

Driver charged with third-degree murder, DUI in crash that killed two Pennsylvania state troopers and Allentown man
State Troopers I-95

Prevention

Some dehydration signs are obvious, but others are less apparent
Dehydration

Food & Drink

Kalaya Thai Kitchen to host brunch benefiting Ukrainian refugees
Kalaya Thai Ukraine Brunch

Food & Drink

Lacroix at The Rittenhouse to resume dinner service next month
Lacroix Dining

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved