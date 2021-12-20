Monday Eagles notes: Playoff odds, draft positioning, Landon Dickerson, and more

Normally on a Monday morning we'd be discussing the outcome and events of the Philadelphia Eagles' game on Sunday, but as you're aware, the NFL postponed games to help three teams avoid roster issues caused by COVID, when they said in clear terms in July that they would not do that. And so, we wait for Tuesday.

Until then, let's catch up on some things that did happen on Sunday.

Landon Dickerson went on the COVID list

The Eagles announced the news on Sunday:

If Dickerson cannot return to the team in time for the game (it's unlikely he'll return), then that is a significant hit to the Eagles' offensive line. Dickerson struggled a bit when he was forced into the lineup a little earlier than the Eagles would have liked way back in Week 2, when he replaced Brandon Brooks. However, as the season has progressed, Dickerson (6'6, 333) has continued to get better, and has combined on the left side with Jordan Mailata (6'8, 365) to form a gigantic bulldozing tandem that has helped make the Eagles the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL.

The Eagles have already had substantial losses at guard. Isaac Seumalo and Jack Driscoll are done for the season, and whether Brooks will ever return remains a mystery. With Dickerson also likely out, the Eagles will be playing third stringers at guard, with Nate Herbig likely to fill in at RG, and Sua Opeta at LG.

It should be noted that the Eagles are better equipped to handle injuries along the offensive line than most other teams. We called Herbig a third-string guard above, but he's one who played 891 snaps a season ago, and 295 snaps so far in 2021. Meanwhile, Opeta started two games for the Eagles a season ago, and when I watched his 2020 snaps back in July, I was pleasantly surprised with the way he played.

The Eagles' playoffs odds took a hit

The outcomes of Sunday's games were not kind to the Eagles' playoff hopes. The San Francisco 49ers beat the Atlanta Falcons, extending the Niners' lead in the wildcard hunt over the Eagles to 1.5 games.

But even more damaging was the New Orleans Saints' surprise upset shutout (!) win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which makes them the new placeholder in the 7 seed spot in the NFC.

For lack of a better way of putting it, the Eagles are now currently in 10th place in the NFC:

NFC Record Conf record GB Packers (1 seed) 11-3 8-2 - Cowboys (2 seed) 10-4 8-2 - Buccaneers (3 seed) 10-4 6-4 - Cardinals (4 seed) 10-4 6-4 - Rams (5 seed) 9-4 6-3 - 49ers (6 seed) 8-6 6-5 - Saints (7 seed) 7-7 5-5 - Football Team 6-7 5-3 0.5 Vikings 6-7 4-4 0.5 Eagles 6-7 4-4 0.5 Falcons 6-8 3-7 1 Seahawks 5-8 2-6 1.5 Panthers 5-9 3-6 2 Bears 4-9 2-6 2.5 Giants 4-10 3-6 3 Lions 2-11-1 2-7 4.5



The great Deniz Selman updated the Eagles' playoff scenarios.

My super short #analysis of all that is that if the Eagles run the table, they are extremely likely to get in. If they go 3-1, they will need a fair amount of help to get in. As Deniz mentions, a Vikings loss Monday night to the Bears would be a good start.

Their draft positioning took a hit, too

There was a time when it looked like the Eagles had a shot of landing three picks in the top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Not anymore.

The Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts are no longer cooperating on that front, as the Dolphins have won six straight games, while the Colts have won seven of nine since beginning the season 1-4. They both won this weekend.

The Colts are currently the placeholder for the five seed in the AFC, with a remaining schedule that includes the struggling Cardinals, the free-falling Raiders, and the atrocious Jaguars. According to fivethirtyeight.com, they have an 89 percent chance of making the tourney. The Dolphins are still a longshot to get in, but they continue to mess up the Eagles' draft positioning with each win.

You can find the updated Eagles' 2022 draft positioning tracker here.

