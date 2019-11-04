More Sports:

November 04, 2019

Live updates/open thread: Cowboys vs. Giants on Monday Night Football

By Jimmy Kempski
The Cowboys currently hold a five-game winning streak over the Giants.

Though it wasn't exactly pretty, the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business Week 9 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, putting pressure on the Dallas Cowboys to win to stay ahead of them in the two-horse NFC East.

The Cowboys are in New Jersey to take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Earlier in the season, the Cowboys lost to a putrid New York Jets team at the Meadowlands, and Eagles fans will be hoping for the same result tonight.

Here's a look at the current NFC East standings: 

 NFC EastRecord Division record GB 
 Cowboys4-3 3-0 
 Eagles5-4 1-1 0 (percentage points / head-to-head) 
 Giants2-6 1-1 2.5 
 Washington1-8 0-3 


Technically, the Eagles are currently zero games behind the Cowboys, though Dallas has played two fewer games. Dallas has a better winning percentage and the head-to-head advantage.

Follow along here during this high-importance game, and feel free to comment below.

Jimmy Kempski
