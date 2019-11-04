Live updates/open thread: Cowboys vs. Giants on Monday Night Football

November 04, 2019
Though it wasn't exactly pretty, the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business Week 9 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, putting pressure on the Dallas Cowboys to win to stay ahead of them in the two-horse NFC East.
The Cowboys are in New Jersey to take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Earlier in the season, the Cowboys lost to a putrid New York Jets team at the Meadowlands, and Eagles fans will be hoping for the same result tonight.
Here's a look at the current NFC East standings:
|NFC East
|Record
|Division record
|GB
|Cowboys
|4-3
|3-0
|-
|Eagles
|5-4
|1-1
|0 (percentage points / head-to-head)
|Giants
|2-6
|1-1
|2.5
|Washington
|1-8
|0-3
|4
Technically, the Eagles are currently zero games behind the Cowboys, though Dallas has played two fewer games. Dallas has a better winning percentage and the head-to-head advantage.
