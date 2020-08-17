Kevin Smith to open real-life Mooby's restaurant pop-up in New Jersey next month

Grab your trench coat, Kevin Smith fans. A real-life Mooby's restaurant is coming to New Jersey this fall.

The Mooby’s pop-up will open in Red Bank in mid-September, Smith announced Monday. There, diners will be able to score beef and vegan "Cow Tipper" burgers, "Hater Totz," and "King of the Juice" lemonade, among other menu items with names referencing Smith's movies.









The restaurant is modeled after the fictional fast food chain that has long been part of the Highlands native's View Askew cinema universe, including the "Jay and Silent Bob" franchise. The golden-calf mascot first appeared in the director's 1999 film, "Dogma."

The pop-up, which is masterminded by Derek Berry, wrapped a successful run in Los Angeles earlier this month. The L.A. shop featured a wide range of options, including a vegan lasagna sandwich, vegan “Egga Mooby” muffin, and chocolate covered pretzels. Alcoholic drinks, like spiked Capri Suns and Mooby's IPA, also were on the menu. Smith did not elaborate if the same options would be available at the Red Bank location.

The Jay and Silent Bob Secret Stash comic book store, which is owned by Smith, also will operate a satellite store during the pop-up's duration. Additionally, Smith announced plans to come home for the pop-up's grand opening. He even teased the possibility of performing "a show or two" while he's in New Jersey.

The brick-and-mortar address that will host the pop-up will be announced next week, Smith said.