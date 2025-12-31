These were our most popular news and culture stories of 2025 ... and they may surprise you

The SS United States left, the Michelin Guide judged and the Sixers stayed in South Philly. While these were some of the area's most monumental stories of the past year, our readers also were interested in pedestrian bridges, skirting airport security and Hulu's retelling of a 2000 murder of a strip club dancer.

Here is PhillyVoice's 2025 Wrapped for the news and culture sections, a review of the stories that captivated our readers' attention.

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Months after Essen Bakery's owners said they were taking a 'pause,' they announced their shops on East Passyunk Avenue, above, and Norris Square were permanently closed.



Top 5 most popular news stories of 2025

1. Essen Bakery owners say they closed for a mental health break. Their employees say they've been ghosted.

Owners of Essen Bakery announced they were temporarily closing their shops in Norris Square and South Philly on May 31 and would be back in three days. But the shops never reopened and employees say they were kept in the dark by the owners.

2. How PennDOT plans to install a 258-foot pedestrian bridge over Columbus Boulevard in one night

The South Street Pedestrian Bridge extension will create a direct path over South Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the Delaware River waterfront when the span opens in 2027. The arch of the bridge will be installed before next summer, adding a new feature to Philadelphia's eastern skyline.

3. Man who breached Philly airport security to catch his plane must pay American Airlines $59,000 in restitution

Jonathan Beaulieu, who skipped a TSA checkpoint at Philadelphia International Airport to board his flight in June 2024, was ordered in July to pay $59,000 in restitution to American Airlines for the cancelation of the flight, federal prosecutors said. Beaulieu, 32, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the security breach.

4. Allegiant to expand to Philly and Trenton with three new routes at each airport

In November, Allegiant Air announced that it will expand its service to the Philadelphia International Airport and Trenton-Mercer Airport next year. Flights from New Jersey to Florida will be available in February, just before the Phillies start spring training in Clearwater.

5. N.J. man finds unopened whiskey bottles, possibly from Prohibition era, scattered on Margate beach

While walking his dog at the Jersey Shore, U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Austin Contegiacomo discovered a collection of whiskey bottles on the beach near the Margate Pier south of Atlantic City. The 11 bottles appear to have been produced in Canada some time during the Prohibition era in the United States.

Provided image/Stephanie Berger Provided image/Stephanie Berger Ken Burns, right, directed 'The American Revolution' with Sarah Botstein, left, and David Schmidt. The six-part docuseries premiered on Nov. 16 on PBS.



Top 5 most popular culture stories of 2025

1. Ken Burns aims to challenge 'superficial version' of the Revolutionary War with six-part PBS docuseries

In an interview before "The American Revolution" debuted, filmmaker Ken Burns discussed his production process, voice actors and approach to history. The six-part series on the Revolutionary War was released on PBS on Nov. 16.

2. Sinking of SS United States to be livestreamed using drones and underwater cameras

While there still isn't a date set for the sinking of the SS United States, which was docked in Philadelphia for nearly three decades, a film crew will capture its journey from Mobile, Alabama to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. Okaloosa County, Florida is paying $68,000 to capture the historic ocean liner's final journey in a livestream shot using drones and underwater cameras.

3. Bucks County strip club dancer's 2000 murder recounted in Hulu series

Rachel Siani, a former exotic dancer at Diva's Gentleman's Club in Bristol Township, was murdered by a Doylestown businessman in 2000. The investigation is chronicled in Hulu's true crime series "Sex, Money, Murder," which debuted in November.

4. Eagles lineman who never played a snap puts Super Bowl LIX ring up for auction

Heritage Auctions sold an Eagles Super Bowl LIX ring that belonged to Laekin Vakalahi, a former offensive tackle. Vakalahi is from Brisbane, Australia, and came to Philly as part of the International Player Pathway, a program run by the NFL to help grow the game globally. Bidding was open through Dec. 21. The ring fetched $124,440.

5. Michelin weighs in on Philly's great cheesesteak debate

Three Philadelphia spots known for their cheesesteaks — Dalessandro's, Del Rossi's and Angelo's — received Bib Gourmand awards during the 2025 Northeast Cities Michelin Guide ceremony in November.