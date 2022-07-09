Mother of Springfield road rage shooter charged with hindering prosecution

The mother of the alleged gunman in last month's deadly Springfield Township road rage shooting is now facing charges, as well.



Amanda Washington – the mother of Saddiq Washington, 22 – was charged with hindering prosecution on Friday, the Delco Times reported.

Her son is charged with first degree murder in the death of King Hua, 54, who was shot while driving with his wife in the car on Wednesday, June 29. Investigators say Hua was killed because the shooter believed he was driving too slow.

The mother is being charged because she allegedly sped away from the scene of the crime and remained silent even after Hua's death had been announced, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said on Friday.

"Although it was her son's actions that led to this heartbreaking tragedy, we cannot ignore Amanda Washington's actions," he said, according to 6ABC. "It was a catastrophic dereliction of her duties as a parent and as a citizen that led to today's charge."

The shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. on State Road near the corner of Meetinghouse Lane.

The car behind them passed them on the shoulder and stopped. That's when officials say Saddiq Washington allegedly leaned out of the car and shot at Hua's vehicle.

Bullets flew through the windshield and hit Hua, who was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Amanda Washington's bail was set at $50,000, CBS3 reported.