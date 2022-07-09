More News:

July 09, 2022

Mother of Springfield road rage shooter charged with hindering prosecution

Amanda Washington, who was driving her son, sped away from the scene of the shooting and remained silent as investigators looked for the gunman, authorities say

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Police Lights Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Amanda Washington -- the mother of Saddiq Washington, 22, the alleged gunman in last month's deadly Springfield Township road rage shooting -- was charged with hindering prosecution on Friday.

The mother of the alleged gunman in last month's deadly Springfield Township road rage shooting is now facing charges, as well.

Amanda Washington – the mother of Saddiq Washington, 22 – was charged with hindering prosecution on Friday, the Delco Times reported.

Her son is charged with first degree murder in the death of King Hua, 54, who was shot while driving with his wife in the car on Wednesday, June 29. Investigators say Hua was killed because the shooter believed he was driving too slow.

The mother is being charged because she allegedly sped away from the scene of the crime and remained silent even after Hua's death had been announced, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said on Friday.

"Although it was her son's actions that led to this heartbreaking tragedy, we cannot ignore Amanda Washington's actions," he said, according to 6ABC. "It was a catastrophic dereliction of her duties as a parent and as a citizen that led to today's charge."

The shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. on State Road near the corner of Meetinghouse Lane.

The car behind them passed them on the shoulder and stopped. That's when officials say Saddiq Washington allegedly leaned out of the car and shot at Hua's vehicle.

Bullets flew through the windshield and hit Hua, who was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Amanda Washington's bail was set at $50,000, CBS3 reported.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Springfield Township Police Crime Road Rage Delco Delaware County District Attorney's Office

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Pours City Winery

Enjoy corks and crafts at ‘Philly Pours’
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Enjoy free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer

Just In

Must Read

Government

New Jersey brewery owners upset over new state restrictions on special events, food sales
New Jersey Brewers

Sponsored

Entertainment heats up at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - DOM IRRERA at Live!

Adult Health

Many musicians develop overuse injuries, but specialized treatment is becoming more prevalent
Overuse injuries musicians

Flyers

Flyers make 'upside play' drafting Cutter Gauthier
Cutter-Gauthier-Flyers-Jersey-NHL-Draft-2022.jpg

Memorabilia

Nolan Ryan memorabilia collection worth $1 million donated to Stockton University
Stockton Nolan Ryan Baseball

Family-Friendly

Philadelphia Zoo visitors now can feed its giraffes
Giraffe Encounter

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved