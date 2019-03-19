MoviePass announces return of $15 unlimited plan just seven months after it was scrapped

MoviePass is bringing back its unlimited subscription plan, a model that was scrubbed last year after the company ran out of money for a deal that seemed too cheap to survive.



The saga of MoviePass first began when the company, which offers customers tickets to movies in exchange for a monthly or annual fee, lowered its subscription fee from $50 a month to just $10 in 2017 – cheaper than the price of one ticket at most major theaters.

Shockingly the math didn't quite add up, and by summer 2018, the service ran out of money, resulting in three service outages in just three weeks. Since then, MoviePass scratched the plan, limiting tickets to three a month and cutting back the catalog of available movies and showtimes, but not without attempting to coerce members to keep paying despite only being able to see "Slender Man."

Now, MoviePass announced Tuesday, a new unlimited plan will offer privileges for just $14.95 a month, or $119.50 annually. Though these specific price points are only available for a limited time, MoviePass CEO Ted Farnsworth said unlimited plans will be available going forward, "unfettered just like MoviePass was before," he told The Wrap.

The plan still comes with some limitations, as consistent with the former unlimited plan. Tickets can't be reserved more than three hours in advance, which would make it tough to grab a seat during a blockbuster's opening night, and the service does not apply to 3D films.

Other tickets might be unavailable or "subject to network demand and availability," The Wrap reported.

Additionally, a $19.95 monthly plan is available for subscribers who want access to one Imax or RealD 3D film a month through MoviePass.

