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October 30, 2026

Get a Mütter Museum-inspired tattoo at its first Tattoo Flash Day on Nov. 22

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Tattoos History
The Mutter Museum Wall of Skulls Provided Courtesy/The Mütter Museum

The Mütter Museum in Philadelphia will host its first Tattoo Flash Day on Nov. 22, with designs inspired by its medical collections and Historical Medical Library.

The Mütter Museum is known for its unusual medical collections. Now, it's giving people a chance to turn some of that inspiration into permanent body art.

The Philadelphia museum is hosting its first Tattoo Flash Day on Sunday, Nov. 22, from noon to 6 p.m., in partnership with Frequency Tattoo. The studio will offer flash tattoos inspired by the Mütter Museum and its Historical Medical Library.

The event isn't just about getting tattooed. Educators will discuss the history of tattooing and its connections to medicine, and attendees will be able to see collection items related to the practice. Temporary tattoos will also be available.

Permanent tattoo slots will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

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Tickets cost $15, but admission does not guarantee a tattoo appointment. Regular museum admission is also separate, so anyone planning to explore the Mütter Museum's galleries will need an additional ticket.

Tickets are available through the museum's registration page.

Tattoo Flash Day: Art Meets Medicine

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026
Time: Noon-6 p.m.
Location: Mütter Museum, 19 S. 22nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
Admission: $15; separate admission required for museum galleries
Tattoos: First come, first served; not guaranteed with an event ticket
More information: Mütter Museum registration

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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