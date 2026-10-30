Get a Mütter Museum-inspired tattoo at its first Tattoo Flash Day on Nov. 22

The Mütter Museum is known for its unusual medical collections. Now, it's giving people a chance to turn some of that inspiration into permanent body art.

The Philadelphia museum is hosting its first Tattoo Flash Day on Sunday, Nov. 22, from noon to 6 p.m., in partnership with Frequency Tattoo. The studio will offer flash tattoos inspired by the Mütter Museum and its Historical Medical Library.

The event isn't just about getting tattooed. Educators will discuss the history of tattooing and its connections to medicine, and attendees will be able to see collection items related to the practice. Temporary tattoos will also be available.

Permanent tattoo slots will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

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Tickets cost $15, but admission does not guarantee a tattoo appointment. Regular museum admission is also separate, so anyone planning to explore the Mütter Museum's galleries will need an additional ticket.

Tickets are available through the museum's registration page.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026

Time: Noon-6 p.m.

Location: Mütter Museum, 19 S. 22nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Admission: $15; separate admission required for museum galleries

Tattoos: First come, first served; not guaranteed with an event ticket

More information: Mütter Museum registration

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