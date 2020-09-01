More News:

September 01, 2020

National Urban, Anti-Defamation leagues join forces to engage Philly voters

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Civil Rights Voting
Philly voting rights project Element5 Digital/Unsplash.com

A voting rights project launched by the Anti-Defamation and National Urban leagues seeks to expand voter outreach and education efforts in Philadelphia ahead of the 2020 election.

Two major civil rights organizations have launched a voting rights project to increase voter outreach and education efforts in Philadelphia ahead of the general election.  

The pilot project, dubbed "One Time, Our Vote," is part of a wider partnership between the National Urban League and the Anti-Defamation League, which are working to strengthen relations between African American and American Jewish communities. 

The organizations have tasked their Philly branches with rolling out the project by bringing young leaders together. They cited the recent police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake, and the protests against systemic racism, as a catalyst for the project. 

"Voting is crucial, and we need to increase the number of young people who are voting and engaged in the process," Urban League of Philadelphia CEO Andrea Custis said. "This partnership is perfectly timed to engage our young leaders in this critical endeavor."

Pennsylvania is expected to be a critical state in the presidential election between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee. Trump won Pennsylvania by less than 1% in the 2016 election – the first time in decades that the state backed a Republican presidential candidate. 

That National Urban League, a civil rights group that advocates for African Americans, and the ADL, an anti-hate organization formed in response to anti-Semitism, said their partnership aims to deepen relationships between their young leaders, uniting them into a powerful network. 

"Our young leaders are aligned on many issues and bringing their shared energies and passions together now through the work of our young leaders will solidify these relationships and build new ones," National Urban League CEO Marc Morial said.

The organizations noted Black and Jewish people have joined forces in the past to fight discrimination, noting they have marched together and jointly lobbied Congress for change. 

"I am excited to be fostering the development of these powerful relationships across the nation at the grassroots level," said Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL's CEO. "The work our young leaders do together will be a model for the future.”

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Civil Rights Voting Philadelphia Elections Voters Bigotry Anti-Semitism Election 2020 Racism Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Joel Embiid still can't stop thinking about playing with Jimmy Butler
Embiid Butler 2019

Government

Pennsylvania eviction moratorium set to expire as thousands face housing crisis
Moratorium COVID-19 Pennsylvania

Prevention

Jefferson, Temple universities partner to reduce strokes in North Philly
Philly Stroke Prevention

Eagles

Eagles player stock up / stock down media poll
083120JohnHightower

Taylor Swift

Fan designs impressive Taylor Swift-themed amusement park
Taylor Swift fan amusement park.png

Family-Friendly

Morris Arboretum's scarecrow design contest returns this fall
scarecrow contest

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved