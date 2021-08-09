More Health:

August 09, 2021

Suffering from neck or back pain? Avoid these mistakes when self-diagnosing your symptoms

Weakness in the legs and the loss of bowel and bladder control requires immediate medical attention

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Pain
neck back pain Sasun Bughdaryar/Unsplash

Complete bed rest for more than a day usually isn't advised for back pain. The back muscles respond better to gentle stretches and short periods of activity to increase circulation and promote healing.

Most people get aches and pains, especially in their neck and back as they get older. Often times, the pain will resolve on its own, but in more serious cases, medical attention, including surgery, might be needed to prevent permanent nerve damage.

So how can you know whether it is safe to simply treat your pain at home? 

Spine experts, including those from the Spine Center Network, Johns Hopkins Medicine and Atlantic Spine Center, offer this advice: 

Pain isn't always the best indicator that an injury requires a doctor's visit, according to Spine Center Network. Even the pain from a simple back strain that doesn't require surgery can knock the wind out of people.

Any numbness or weakness is a sign that you should see your doctor as soon as possible. Numbness in the hand or foot indicates that there may be nerve damage that could become permanent if not corrected within a few days. Trying to treat at home for a few weeks only will lead to even more serious complications.

Don't just pop pain pills to get through the day. While the pills will dull the pain enough so that you can still go about your daily activities, it is only masking the symptoms, not treating them, experts say. Dependency on painkillers, like opioids, can lead to a serious drug addiction.

Ask your doctor about the home remedies can help relieve your pain. With back pain, complete bed rest for more than a day usually isn't advised. The back muscles respond better to gentle stretches and short periods of activity to increase circulation and promote healing.

Always listen to what your body is trying to tell you. Call your doctor if the pain seems really intense or unusual in any way.

If it is just a simple strain from a hard workout or from lifting something wrong, your body should respond well to simple rest and anti-inflammatory medications sold over the counter, according to the Atlantic Spine Center. Applying ice to the injured area within the first 72 hours also can help relieve the inflammation and pain. If you are not feeling any better within 72 hours, however, you should be evaluated by a doctor.

Pain that lingers for three months or longer is considered chronic. Johns Hopkins Medicine experts say that in these types of cases, some type of rehabilitation program will most likely be recommended by your doctor to help you manage the pain while returning to your highest level of functioning and independence. Most programs include exercises to restore muscle strength and flexibility as well as pain management techniques.

Spine surgery is a last resort when no other treatments work. As with all surgeries, it comes with its own risk of complications. Patients should discuss all possible risks versus benefits with their doctors first.

Two of the most serious symptoms of neck or back pain are weakness in both legs and the loss of bowel and bladder control, spine experts emphasize. If you experience either one, you should seek medical attention in the first 24 hours to prevent permanent damage. Any traumatic injury also should be evaluated immediately by a doctor to check for possible fractured vertebrae.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Pain Philadelphia Surgery Prevention Rehabilitation

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers re-sign Danny Green to two-year deal worth $20 million
Danny_Green_8_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Outdoors

Experience the wonders of Lenapehoking Watershed: a place for water, art and culture
Migration by Sarah Kavage.jpg

Entertainment

Larry Krasner discusses wearing a ponytail into his 40s on NPR's 'Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!'
80821 Krasner ponytail.png

Music

Taylor Swift announces 'Red (Taylor's Version)' track list, collaborators through cryptic video scavenger hunt
Taylor Swift Red Album

Music

Bruce Springsteen records cover of AC/DC classic with Tom Morello, Eddie Vedder
Springsteen AC/DC cover

Food & Drink

Tinto's rosé tasting includes wines from nine wineries
rose wine tasting at Tinto

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved