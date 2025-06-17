Netflix House at King of Prussia Mall will have mini golf, virtual reality games and a 'Wednesday'-themed carnival

Netflix House, the streaming giant's new venue coming to the King of Prussia Mall, will feature a nine-hole mini golf course, a restaurant and themed experiences based on the hit series "Wednesday" and "One Piece," the company announced Tuesday ahead of an opening later this year.

Netflix is venturing into brick-and-mortar fan hubs to build more of a presence beyond its TV and film business. Last year, the company revealed its first two Netflix Houses will be in King of Prussia and Dallas, where a "Stranger Things" escape room and other themed experiences also are slated to open by the end of the year. A third location is planned on the Las Vegas Strip in 2027.

"This is fandom coming to life, where you can actually step inside the worlds you’ve been watching and loving for years," Netflix chief marketing officer Marian Lee said in a statement.

At the King of Prussia Mall — Pennsylvania's largest shopping mall — Netflix House will cover more than 100,000 square feet in the former space of the Lord & Taylor department store that closed in 2020. The company shared a rendering of the venue's floor plan on Tuesday, but did not provide an opening date. Netflix previously said late fall would be the target.

Provided Image/Netflix The rendering above shows the floor plan for Netflix House at the King of Prussia Mall. The venue will cover more than 100,000 square feet with a restaurant, theater, mini golf course and rooms dedicated to themed experiences based on the streaming giant's TV shows and movies.

The first two installations planned in King of Prussia will revolve around "Wednesday" — the "Addams Family" spinoff series — and the fantasy adventure series "One Piece." Different installations will cycle in and out of the venue in the future to attract diehard fans of the streamer's other flagship shows.

"Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts" will be a school carnival-themed "tour through the macabre" that includes games and "horrifying surprises" in a haunted house-style adventure, the company said. For "One Piece," Netflix is planning an escape room that puts visitors in a "high-stakes race to reach a mysterious Devil Fruit."

The venue's mini golf course will have holes inspired by Netflix shows and movies. Virtual reality stations created by Sandbox VR will let visitors play immersive games as characters inside the worlds of various shows. There also will be a big-screen theater where fans can watch shows, movies and attend ticketed events including trivia nights, dine-ins and special appearances from stars of Netflix series.

The company's Netflix Bites restaurant will serve food and cocktails named after the streaming giant's original shows and movies, and it will have an attached retail shop. The first Netflix Bites restaurant opened in Las Vegas earlier this year.

In the past, Netflix has created traveling pop-up events centered on "Stranger Things," "Bridgerton" and "Squid Games." At Netflix House venues, the company is expected to develop future attractions for shows including "Big Mouth," "Love is Blind," "The Floor is Lava" and "Outer Banks," among other shows.

Netflix said fans can sign up to get early access to ticketed events planned at the King of Prussia Mall in the coming months.

Netflix House is one of two major openings slated at the King of Prussia Mall during the second half of this year. Eataly, the Italian food hall and marketplace with 10 locations around the country, will open its first Pennsylvania outpost at the mall