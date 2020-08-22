N.J. Arts and Culture Recovery Fund launched to aid groups hit by COVID-19

A group of fundraisers in New Jersey have launched the N.J. Arts and Culture Recovery Fund to raise money for state groups which have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

The NJACRF will provide support in the form of grants for things like venues and theaters, local artists and community professionals, and event cancellations due to COVID-19, the organization said in a release on Thursday.

Around $660 million of economic activity is generated by New Jersey's nonprofit arts organizations, which also creates 22,000 jobs and engages with 8.4 million people who stay in New Jersey's hotels annually, the fund said.

The same organizations and institutions have lost approximately $30 million in revenue since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than $1.6 million has already been raised for the NJACRF already from the help of a $1 million gift from the already established New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. An initial donation of $250,000 to the NJACRF was provided by the Toms River, N.J. based Grunin Foundation.

The NJPRF is a similar organization which was launched with the help of New Jersey celebrities like Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi. The organization launched in March donates funds to organizations which care for vulnerable communities.

"New Jersey has a celebrated and vibrant arts and cultural sector that has suffered tremendously as a result of the pandemic," said CEO of the NJPRF Josh Weinreich in the announcement. "We are proud to support NJACRF so they can give much needed aid to this community."

Other leaders from the NJPRF, like First Lady of New Jersey Tammy Murphy voiced support for the new organization. Murphy is the founding chair of the NJPRF.

"Investing in arts and culture today will increase the chances of long-term, sustainable success, with broad-reaching results that impact employment, real estate values, crime and safety, tourism, health and wellness, education, and overall quality of life in New Jersey," said Murphy.

The NJPRF has pledged to match current donations to the new Arts and Culture Recovery fund dollar for dollar. To donate to the fund, click here.