More News:

May 16, 2019

New video shows moment Pennsauken woman crashed car through South Jersey pizza shop

Kimberly Killion, 34, is the daughter of Pennsauken Township's mayor

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Car Accidents Drunk Driving
Flying Crust pennsauken car crash Flying Crust/NJ.com/YouTube

The aftermath of a car driving into Pennsauken pizza shop Flying Crust in early May.

Newly-released security footage from inside a Camden County pizza shop shows the moment a Pennsauken woman crashed her car through the storefront, colliding with the service counter and injuring three people.

The video of the May 3 incident at Flying Crust Pizza, which was shared on social media Thursday afternoon, can be seen below:

The footage shows the driver, Kimberly Killion, 34, emerging from the vehicle. According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, her blood alcohol content was over the legal limit.

Killion was charged Wednesday with three counts of third-degree assault by auto, along with driving under the influence, driving under the influence in a school zone, reckless driving, and failure to wear a seatbelt, according to authorities.

Killion is a fifth grade math teacher in Pennsauken, according to NJ.com, and the daughter of Pennsauken Township Mayor Jack Killion.

The three male victims seen in the store in the video — a 42-year-old from Woodlynne, a 25-year-old from Philadelphia, and a 37-year-old from Pennsauken — sustained minor injuries, and one was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the prosecutor's office.

The day after the incident, Flying Crust posted these messages to their Instagram page, along with video and photos from the scene:

“This is the most traumatic thing I have watched humans go through! Not only did the driver almost kill us she was willing to leave the scene without even a drop of concern and with the Help of the Penssauken Police Department! What if this was your Family Business, Your Child first Job, Your Wife's favorite place to eat or just say Hello! This has broken my heart We are a Staff of Positive Energy we have enjoyed the People of the Community! But this is wrong they really let this Drunk Driver Leave us for dead! WOW”

“Can’t believe they did not give her a Breathalyzer Test! Then her husband gets out the car and steps over our Owner while laying on the floor! No one even asked if the 3 guys on the floor was ok! Then they walked away with no Police Report!!!! (Pennsauken Police department) you must do better! #Pennsauken #MayorsChildren why treat us like this!”

Killion did consent to a blood test at a nearby hospital.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, the prosecutor’s office said.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Car Accidents Drunk Driving Pennsauken Videos Camden County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Offseason doldrums edition
051719Graveyard

Presidential Candidate

Joe Biden chooses Philadelphia as his 2020 campaign headquarters
Biden Philly campaing hq

Celebrities

Phillies fans boo Bruce Willis after his first pitch bounces
Bruce Willis Phillies first pitch

Sixers

2019 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who will the Sixers select with 24th-overall pick?
Cam-Johnson-Carolina_051519_usat

Women's Health

These are the non-negotiable health care screenings all women should be getting
health care screenings women should be getting

Accents

Survey: Philly is home to the 8th sexiest accent in America
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia drinking

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved