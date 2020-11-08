More Sports:

November 08, 2020

NFL live updates / open thread: Non-Eagles Sunday, Week 9

By Jimmy Kempski
Ezekiel Elliott vs. the Cowboys, four years ago, when he was a good player.

The Philadelphia Eagles are on their bye Week 9, which falls aesthetically right at the halfway point of their season. Leading the division at 3-4-1, the Birds can sit back, relax, and see if any of their divisional foes can approach something close to mediocrity. The NFC East standings: 

 NFC EastGB 
 Eagles
 Football Team
 Cowboys1.5 
 Giants2.5 


This week's slate of games:

Early Sunday games:

  1. Giants at Football Team
  2. Broncos at Falcons
  3. Seahawks at Bills
  4. Bears at Titans
  5. Ravens at Colts
  6. Panthers at Chiefs
  7. Lions at Vikings
  8. Texans at Jaguars

Later Sunday games: 

  1. Steelers at Cowboys
  2. Raiders at Chargers
  3. Dolphins at Cardinals

Primetime: 

  1. Saints at Buccaneers
  2. Patri*ts at Jets

Be sure to check out our Week 9 picks, as well as our Week 9 rooting guide. Feel free to discuss the Sunday games below in the comments section.

