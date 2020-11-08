NFL live updates / open thread: Non-Eagles Sunday, Week 9

The Philadelphia Eagles are on their bye Week 9, which falls aesthetically right at the halfway point of their season. Leading the division at 3-4-1, the Birds can sit back, relax, and see if any of their divisional foes can approach something close to mediocrity. The NFC East standings:

NFC East W L T GB Eagles 3 4 1 - Football Team 2 5 0 1 Cowboys 2 6 0 1.5 Giants 1 7 0 2.5











This week's slate of games:

Early Sunday games:

Giants at Football Team Broncos at Falcons Seahawks at Bills Bears at Titans Ravens at Colts Panthers at Chiefs Lions at Vikings Texans at Jaguars

Later Sunday games: Steelers at Cowboys Raiders at Chargers Dolphins at Cardinals

Primetime:

Saints at Buccaneers Patri*ts at Jets

