NFL live updates / open thread: Non-Eagles Sunday, Week 9

November 08, 2020
The Philadelphia Eagles are on their bye Week 9, which falls aesthetically right at the halfway point of their season. Leading the division at 3-4-1, the Birds can sit back, relax, and see if any of their divisional foes can approach something close to mediocrity. The NFC East standings:
|NFC East
|W
|L
|T
|GB
|Eagles
|3
|4
|1
|-
|Football Team
|2
|5
|0
|1
|Cowboys
|2
|6
|0
|1.5
|Giants
|1
|7
|0
|2.5
This week's slate of games:
Early Sunday games:
Later Sunday games:
Primetime:
Be sure to check out our Week 9 picks, as well as our Week 9 rooting guide. Feel free to discuss the Sunday games below in the comments section.
