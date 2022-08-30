Former Eagle J.J. Arcega-Whiteside cut by Seattle Seahawks

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside didn't last all that long in Seattle.

The former Eagles receiver turned tight end and then back was cut by the Seahawks on Tuesday before the 4 p.m. ET deadline to submit the final 53-man rosters, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Taken 57th overall in the second round of the 2019 draft, Arcega-Whiteside was seen as a bit of a project coming out of Stanford but was believed by general manager Howie Roseman to carry the potential to help solve the Eagles' receiving woes at the time.

He never came anywhere close, instead becoming the first of back-to-back misses in the draft after Roseman took Jalen Reagor in the first round the next year. Reagor, however, has remained on the Eagles' roster, at least for the time being.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract and looking to reinvent – or salvage – his pro career, the 25-year old put on weight and made the move inside to tight end during the offseason, but once training camp rolled around, he was barely noticeable.

The Eagles traded him to Seattle on August 15 for defensive back Ugo Amadi, who was then traded to the Titans nine days later for a 2024 sixth-round pick, which could be going to New Orleans for the Chauncey Gardner-Johnson trade in 18 months.

Arcega-Whiteside was moved back to receiver in Seattle, but didn't seem to become anymore effective with a change of scenery.

Following the trade, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was grasping at straws trying to find strengths in Arcega-Whiteside's game.

Via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, Carroll said:

“This is a guy we really liked coming out. He’s an aggressive catcher. A contested catch guy is what we really liked about him, so strong and physical. He made a lot of big plays. He was a go-to guy in the program at Stanford. He’s unique. He’s a big strong kid. He was 225 [pounds] coming out and he’s like 230 now. He was playing some tight end for them, which we like all of that, that diversity. I’m always looking for unique guys and this guy brings something possibly unique.” ... “I can’t tell you anything but knowing who he is, he’s got terrific hands, got great catching range, and he’s a physical kid...He admits that he had to learn a lot about blocking, which makes him better, and our guys, all guys, have to block. A matter of fact, our receivers blocked really well this weekend; not always finishing on the guys, but they were really trying hard and really gave great effort. And he’s going to have to fit into all that and he’s had some backgrounds here to help.” [The Seattle Times]

Never a good sign when you have to look back to college after a few years in.

