Report: Former Eagle Jason Peters scheduled to visit with Cowboys

An all-time Eagle heading to Dallas? It could be happening. Jason Peters, who was in Philly from 2009 to 2020, making six All-Pro teams and being named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade team, could be joining the Cowboys. ESPN reporter Todd Archer said that Peters is visiting the Cowboys, a roster desperate for offensive line help:

Peters is certainly a legend, a future Hall of Famer who stands as the greatest offensive player I've seen during my two-plus decades watching the Eagles. At age 40, however, he obviously isn't the guy he once was when steamrolling defensive linemen during his prime in midnight green. Peters struggled mightily with injuries and declining play in his last season with the Birds. Retirement felt likely, but Peters started 15 games in 2021 with the OL-needy Bears.

Incumbent Dallas starting left tackle Tyron Smith is recovering from knee surgery and may miss multiple months. The Cowboys simply need bodies at offensive tackle at this point.

I'm sure it would be rough for Eagles fans to see Peters spend the last year of his career with a star on his helmet, playing for the team's fiercest rival. For what it's worth, old-school greats Tommy McDonald and Harold Carmichael both played one season with the Cowboys after their respective Eagles tenures were over. I'd offer Birds fans a word of advice I apply to a lot of situations in life: In 10 years, no one will remember this anyway.

