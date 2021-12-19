More Sports:

December 19, 2021

NFL live updates/open thread, Week 15: Idiotic postponement edition

By Jimmy Kempski
The Eagles are trying to catch the 49ers in the NFC wildcard race.

The Philadelphia Eagles should be playing a football game today. Instead, because the NFL is just making things up as they go, the Birds will have some meetings and a walkthrough on Sunday, and they'll play their game against the Washington Football Team on Tuesday. Through no fault of their own, they'll have to play three divisional games in a span of 13 days.

The Eagles still have rooting interests while they watch the NFL's slate of games from the NovaCare Complex, both in terms of playoff implications and draft positioning. You can find our Week 15 non-Eagles rooting guide here. You can also find all the Week 15 odds right here.

The Week 15 slate of games:

Early games: 

  1. Cowboys at Giants
  2. Jets at Dolphins
  3. Titans at Steelers
  4. Panthers at Bills
  5. Cardinals at Lions
  6. Texans at Jaguars

Later games:

  1. Falcons at 49ers
  2. Bengals at Broncos
  3. Packers at Ravens

Primetime:

  1. Saints at Buccaneers (SNF)
  2. Vikings at Bears (MNF)

Bulls*** rescheduling:

  1. Raiders at Browns (Mon)
  2. Football Team at Eagles (Tues)
  3. Seahawks at Rams (Tues)

MORE: Week 15 non-Eagles rooting guide | Wentz reaches snap count projection; Eagles nearly certain to gain first-round pick | NFL's decision to postpone Eagles game comes down to money | The NFL's postponement of the Eagles-Washington game is straight bulls***

Feel free to discuss the full slate of games in the comments section below and follow along in our live tracker.

