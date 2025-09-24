NFL Week 3 power rankings: Eagles impenetrable; Chargers ran first AFC West table

What the heck happened in Week 3? Uhhh, Week 1 called. It wants its unpredictability back.

In Week 3, the Panthers blew a team out, the Packers lost the Browns, Carson Wentz enjoyed a 38-point win, the Rams blew a 19-point third-quarter lead, and the Bears won just their second game since Week 6 of last year – by 17 points.

A bunch of aberration wins isn't exactly kind to the person in charge of doing the NFL power rankings – but that's why he gets the big bucks.

Remember, our rankings are based on overall team performance. We will never buy into the theory that Team A must be ranked higher than Team B just because A beat B at some point in the season or because Team A has a better record than Team B. Any given Sunday...

Without further ado, our Week 3 power rankings:

1. Philadelphia Eagles (3-0): This one's easy. Comeback from down 19 vs. Rams secured 18th win last 19 games.

Last week: 1

2. Buffalo Bills (3-0): Yawn...Saints, Pats and Falcons all on deck. Would be miracle if Bills aren't 6-0.

Last week: 2



3. Los Angeles Chargers (3-0): Opened the season vs. three straight AFC West rivals and beat 'em all. WR Keenan Allen doing best "The Undertaker" impression.

Last week: 5

4. Detroit Lions (2-1): Outscored last two opponents (Bears, Ravens) by 90-51. Looking like Lions of '24.

Last week: 8

5. Green Bay Packers (2-1): Failed first test away from Lambeau. On road again in Week 4 vs. Dallas.

Last week: 4



6. Baltimore Ravens (1-2): 4Q turnovers, defense hurting them. Road game vs. Chiefs up next. Will preseason No. 1 be 1-3?

Last week: 3

7. Kansas City Chiefs (1-2): Might've just ended Russ Wilson's starting career. Win vs. Ravens would be major recovery after 0-2 start.

Last week: 6



8. Los Angeles Rams (2-1): So close to dethroning #1 but gotta play all 4Q. Big showdown vs. undefeated Colts up next.

Last week: 7

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-0): Winning every week by skin of teeth – or legs of Baker. Can make big jump with Week 4 win vs. Eagles.

Last week: 9

10. Indianapolis Colts (3-0): Might be time to start believing in QB Daniel Jones. RB Jonathan Taylor remains elite.

Last week: 13

11. Denver Broncos (1-2): 2 of 3 losses to unbeaten teams (Chargers, Colts) by combined four points. Good team, just needs offense to pick it up.

Last week: 9



12. Washington Commanders (2-1): Pounded LV behind backup QB Marcus Mariota. With Falcons up next, won't be truly tested again until Week 6 vs. LAC.

Last week: 12

13: San Francisco 49ers (3-0): Defense holding down fort for decimated offense but DE Nick Bosa lost for season. Give 'em credit – undefeated with beatable Jags up next.

Last week: 16

14. Seattle Seahawks (2-1): QB Sam Darnold showing out in new digs – 104.7 passer rating, 9.0 YPA. Every NFC West team above .500.

Last week: 19

15: Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1): Better than anticipated defense. Worse than anticipated offense. Last week: 22





16: Houston Texans (0-3): Average PPG allowed: 17. Average PPG scored: 13. Offense sight for sore eyes. Should get first W with Titans up next.

Last week: 11

17. Arizona Cardinals (2-1) : Gotta figure out how to get more offense, but just lost RB James Conner (foot) for season. Defense much improved.

Last week: 18



18. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1): Don't be fooled by win vs. NE. Run game still stinks. Defense caused five turnovers, still only won 21-14.

Last week: 14