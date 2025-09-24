More Sports:

September 24, 2025

NFL Week 3 power rankings: Eagles impenetrable; Chargers ran first AFC West table

The defending Super Bowl champs are showing how tough they are to beat while the Chargers have beaten all three AFC West foes already.

JMosher-V1.jpg
By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
USATSI_27143011.jpg Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) leaves the field after defeating the Denver Broncos 23-20 at SoFi Stadium.

What the heck happened in Week 3? Uhhh, Week 1 called. It wants its unpredictability back.

In Week 3, the Panthers blew a team out, the Packers lost the Browns, Carson Wentz enjoyed a 38-point win, the Rams blew a 19-point third-quarter lead, and the Bears won just their second game since Week 6 of last year – by 17 points.

A bunch of aberration wins isn't exactly kind to the person in charge of doing the NFL power rankings – but that's why he gets the big bucks. 

Remember, our rankings are based on overall team performance. We will never buy into the theory that Team A must be ranked higher than Team B just because A beat B at some point in the season or because Team A has a better record than Team B. Any given Sunday...

Without further ado, our Week 3 power rankings:

1. Philadelphia Eagles (3-0): This one's easy. Comeback from down 19 vs. Rams secured 18th win last 19 games.
Last week: 1

2. Buffalo Bills (3-0): Yawn...Saints, Pats and Falcons all on deck. Would be miracle if Bills aren't 6-0.
Last week: 2

3. Los Angeles Chargers (3-0): Opened the season vs. three straight AFC West rivals and beat 'em all. WR Keenan Allen doing best "The Undertaker" impression.
Last week: 5

4. Detroit Lions (2-1): Outscored last two opponents (Bears, Ravens) by 90-51. Looking like Lions of '24.
Last week: 8

5. Green Bay Packers (2-1): Failed first test away from Lambeau. On road again in Week 4 vs. Dallas.
Last week: 4

6. Baltimore Ravens (1-2): 4Q turnovers, defense hurting them. Road game vs. Chiefs up next. Will preseason No. 1 be 1-3?
Last week: 3

7. Kansas City Chiefs (1-2): Might've just ended Russ Wilson's starting career. Win vs. Ravens would be major recovery after 0-2 start.
Last week: 6

8. Los Angeles Rams (2-1): So close to dethroning #1 but gotta play all 4Q. Big showdown vs. undefeated Colts up next.
Last week: 7

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-0): Winning every week by skin of teeth – or legs of Baker. Can make big jump with Week 4 win vs. Eagles.
Last week: 9

10. Indianapolis Colts (3-0): Might be time to start believing in QB Daniel Jones. RB Jonathan Taylor remains elite.
Last week: 13

11. Denver Broncos (1-2): 2 of 3 losses to unbeaten teams (Chargers, Colts) by combined four points. Good team, just needs offense to pick it up. 
Last week: 9

12. Washington Commanders (2-1): Pounded LV behind backup QB Marcus Mariota. With Falcons up next, won't be truly tested again until Week 6 vs. LAC.
Last week: 12

13: San Francisco 49ers (3-0): Defense holding down fort for decimated offense but DE Nick Bosa lost for season. Give 'em credit – undefeated with beatable Jags up next.
Last week: 16

14. Seattle Seahawks (2-1): QB Sam Darnold showing out in new digs – 104.7 passer rating, 9.0 YPA. Every NFC West team above .500.
Last week: 19

15: Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1): Better than anticipated defense. Worse than anticipated offense.
Last week: 22

16: Houston Texans (0-3): Average PPG allowed: 17. Average PPG scored: 13. Offense sight for sore eyes. Should get first W with Titans up next.
Last week: 11

17. Arizona Cardinals (2-1): Gotta figure out how to get more offense, but just lost RB James Conner (foot) for season. Defense much improved.

Last week: 18

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1): Don't be fooled by win vs. NE. Run game still stinks. Defense caused five turnovers, still only won 21-14. 
Last week: 14

19. Minnesota Vikings (2-1): Didn't need much from QB Carson Wentz, thanks to Bengals QB Jake Browning. Can Vikes do it again vs. Steelers in Ireland?
Last week: 21

20. Dallas Cowboys (1-2): Made Bears offense resemble Greatest Show On Turf. Defense in shambles. Gee, wonder what happened to pass rush...
Last week: 15 

21. Cincinnati Bengals (2-1): Failed first test without QB Joe Burrow, doesn't get easier with road trip to Broncos. 
Last week: 17

22. Chicago Bears (1-2): 76 points in first three weeks – 23 more than last year through Week 3. HC Ben Johnson getting through to QB Caleb Williams
Last week: 26

23. Atlanta Falcons (1-2): Gave up 30 points to lowly Panthers ... and fired the WRs coach. Sure, that'll fix it.
Last week: 18

24. New York Jets (0-3): Two of three losses by four total points. Badly need win in Miami on Monday night. 
Last week: 23

25: Las Vegas Raiders (1-2): HC Pete Carroll has tons of work to do with this roster, especially its defense. 
Last week: 23

26. New England Patriots (1-2): As bad as they've looked, can get to .500 with win vs. Panthers
Last week: 25

27. Cleveland Browns (1-2): Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins off to great start. Can they pull off another upset vs. Lions?
Last week: 31

28. Carolina Panthers (1-2): Woke up suddenly vs. Falcons, can amazingly be .500 with win vs. Patriots. 
Last week: 30

29. Tennessee Titans (0-3): HC Brian Callahan giving up play calling. We'll see if they can upset Texans. 
Last week: 27

30. New York Giants (0-3): Rookie QB Jaxson Dart gets his call. He'll see Chargers, Eagles twice, Broncos in four of next five. Good luck, kid  
Last week: 28

31. Miami Dolphins (0-3): Heads will roll if they lose to Jets at home Monday night. 
Last week: 29

32. New Orleans Saints (0-3): Mommy, please make it stop.
Last week: 32 
SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

JMosher-V1.jpg

Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia New York Giants Baltimore Ravens Washington Commanders Detroit Lions

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited - SportLuxe Enclave

SportLuxe Enclave brings fashion, fitness, and Philly culture to the runway

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly to get 14 new state historical markers, including for Bellevue hotel, Kensington riots

Philadelphia Historical Markers

Sponsored

SportLuxe Enclave brings fashion, fitness, and Philly culture to the runway

Limited - SportLuxe Enclave

Prevention

Pennsylvanians should consult these medical organizations for vaccine advice — not the CDC, Gov. Shapiro says

Shapiro Vaccine Recommendations

Food & Drink

Restaurant Week may be canceled, but this chef is offering prix fixe dinners

Townsend Wentz restaurant week

Halloween

Boo at the Zoo returns for three weekends of Halloween fun

Philadelphia Zoo - Boo at hte Zoo 2025

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Joel Embiid is in town, the latest on Quentin Grimes and more

Embiid 9.13.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved