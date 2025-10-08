NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Unbeatens go down; Bucs are baking

The 1972 Dolphins got to pop their champagne early this year – there will be no undefeated teams in 2025 after the Eagles and Bills both went down in Week 5, so the '72 Miami Dolphins can breathe easy until next September. They're still the only perfect team in NFL history.

But those of us in charge of ranking the NFL teams aren't breathing so easily, as major upsets threw the league into chaos. Meanwhile, our three lowest-ranked teams from Week 4 – Panthers, Titans, and Saints – were all winners.

Remember, our rankings are based on overall team performance. We will never buy into the theory that Team A must be ranked higher than Team B just because A beat B at some point in the season or because Team A has a better record than Team B. Any given Sunday...

Without further ado, our Week 5 power rankings:

1. Philadelphia Eagles (4-1): Still at the top but distance between them, rest is smaller than ever.

Last week: 1

2. Detroit Lions (4-1): With each week, looking more like dominant squad from '24.

Last week: 3

3. Buffalo Bills (4-1): Uncharacteristic turnovers led to 10 Patriots points in upset loss, should rebound vs. ATL

Last week: 2

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1): Browns, Panthers each gave up on QB Baker Mayfield. That's why they're the Browns and Panthers.

Last week: 7

5. Los Angeles Rams (3-2): Would've easily beaten SF if not for two fumbles, missed FG. Have now given away two wins.

Last week: 6

6. Indianapolis Colts (4-1): Keep proving each week they're for real. Week 14 vs. AFC South foe Jags will be a great one.

Last week: 8



7. Green Bay Packers (2-1-1): Rested up from bye, have gift upcoming vs. Bengals, should get WR Christian Watson back soon.

Last week: 9

8. Denver Broncos (3-2): Major statement win vs. Eagles, have very winnable games vs. Jets, Giants up next.

Last week: 10



9: Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1): QB Trevor Lawrence willed upstart Jags to upset of Chiefs.

Last week: 12



10. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2): OL injuries hurting offense big time in losses to Giants, Commanders. QB Justin Herbert sacked 6 times past two games.

Last week: 4

11: San Francisco 49ers (4-1): Stole a critical NFC West win vs. Rams, will soar when they finally get healthy on offense.

Last week: 13

12. Seattle Seahawks (3-2): Went to wire vs. Bucs, offense came alive, but surprisingly just 1-2 at home.

Last week: 14

13. Washington Commanders (3-2): Got QB Jayden Daniels back, pass rush has been better than anticipated.

Last week: 15



14: Houston Texans (2-3): Finally signs of life from offense that's scored 70 points in past 2 weeks.

Last week: 16

15. Kansas City Chiefs (2-3): Inconsistency from week to week continues to plague them.

Last week: 5



16. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1): Entered bye on 2-game win streak, come out with gimmes vs. Browns, Bengals next two weeks. Good time to make move.

Last week: 18

17. Dallas Cowboys (2-2-1): Have gone 1-0-1 without WR CeeDee Lamb, should get another W vs. Panthers.

Last week: 19

18. Baltimore Ravens (1-4): Sked doesn't get any easier for decimated Ravens, with Rams up next before bye.

Last week: 11 19. Minnesota Vikings (3-2): Went 1-1 in Europe as they head into bye, QB Carson Wentz holding fort down.

Last week: 20 20. Chicago Bears (2-2): Can they make it three straight coming out of bye in Hail Mary game rematch vs. Commanders?

Last week: 21 21. New England Patriots (3-2): Big jump after major upset in Buffalo, but gotta sustain momentum. QB Drake Maye emerging into a star.

Last week: 26 22. Atlanta Falcons (2-2): Emerging from bye with game vs. fuming Bills looking to alleviate frustration from first loss. Could get ugly.

Last week: 22 23. Arizona Cardinals (2-3): These Birds can't get out of their own way, blowing 18-point lead to previously winless Titans.

Last week: 17 24. Cincinnati Bengals (2-3): Couldn't watch bad QB Jake Browning play anymore, so they ... trade for Joe Flacco?

Last week: 23 25. Carolina Panthers (2-3): What in the name of RB Rico Dowdle (206 rushing vs. Dolphins) just happened? Appears Panthers can run the ball, but not much else.

Last week: 30 26: Las Vegas Raiders (1-4): Remember that Week 1 win vs. Patriots? Neither does anyone else...

Last week: 25 27. New York Giants (1-4): Week 4 win vs. Chargers proved to be flash in pan as Big Blew watched 14-3 lead over winless Saints turn to 26-14 loss.

Last week: 27 28. Cleveland Browns (1-4): QB Dillon Gabriel made NFL starting debut, but not much changed for Browns.

Last week: 29 29. Tennessee Titans (1-4): Finally won a game, thanks to Cardinals' ineptitude. Can they make it two straight vs. struggling Raiders?

Last week: 31 30. New Orleans Saints (1-4): Have played better at home, now welcome Patriots to the dome.

Last week: 32 31. Miami Dolphins (1-4): Abysmal on defense, average on offense. Will HC Mike McDaniel make it to Thanksgiving?

Last week: 28 32. New York Jets (0-5): New head coach, new QB ... same old Jets.

Last week: 24

