More Culture:

October 19, 2020

Nick Foles shouts out Meek Mill as Bears get another win

Super Bowl LII MVP says Chicago locker room reminded him of Philly

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL Music
Foles Bears Meek Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles was excited to hear Meek Mill playing in the team's locker room after their 23-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. In Philadelphia, Meek Mill's 'Dreams and Nightmares' was an integral part of the team's Super Bowl run.

Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears improved to 5-1 on Sunday with a typically messy 23-16 win over the Carolina Panthers, taking sole possession of first place in the NFC North.

Foles is now 2-1 since taking over the starting quarterback job from Mitchell Trubisky in Chicago.

To celebrate Sunday's victory, the Bears locker room apparently played some Meek Mill, a go-to choice for the Eagles during their Super Bowl run in 2017-18. Foles was excited to talk about it after the game.

"It reminded me of Philly a little bit, you know," Foles said. "I'm not going to lie, that got my juices going, so shout out to Meek."

Foles added that he "might have" gotten up and danced a bit when "Dreams and Nightmares" came on, even though he's privy to country music and Christian rap.

RELATED: John McMullen: A signature loss for Carson Wentz? | Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Ravens game | Don’t be fooled by Eagles' (near) comeback — they shouldn't be deadline buyers

It would appear that Foles is exporting Philly's halcyon days to Chicago as the decimated Eagles flounder at 1-4-1, led by Carson Wentz and he valiant fourth quarter comeback attempts.

Foles said he doesn't care that the Bears are winning in an ugly fashion.

"Would you rather lose pretty or win ugly?" Foles said during his postgame press conference. "I think that we'd rather win ugly."

Foles nostalgia is bitter medicine for a large subset of Eagles fans, but with a quick turnaround to a Thursday night matchup with the New York Giants, a little reminder of Philadelphia's winning ways might be a welcome pick me up.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more NFL Music Chicago Bears Nick Foles Eagles

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Ravens game
101820CarsonWentz

Police

Philly police union sues city over reform bill that requires public hearings on contracts
philly police union lawsuit

Adult Health

Nearly one in three millennials now suffer from mental health conditions, according to study
millennials mental health COVID-19

Sponsored

John McMullen: A signature loss for Carson Wentz?
Carson-Wentz-throw_101920_usat

Food & Drink

Harper's Garden adds heated, individual greenhouses for outdoor dining
Harper's Garden greenhouses

Food & Drink

Black-owned restaurants, food trucks participating in third Black Restaurant Week
Black Restaurant Week

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved