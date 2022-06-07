Donald Norcross faces Democratic primary opponent Mario De Santis in N.J.'s 1st District

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross is seeking a fifth term in New Jersey's 1st District, where he has represented communities in Camden, Gloucester and Burlington counties since 2014. After a comfortable victory it the general election to retain his seat two years ago, Norcross is challenged in the Democratic primary on June 7 by Mario De Santis.

Norcross, 63, is an electrician and labor leader who began his political career in the New Jersey Senate representing the state's 5th District. He's been a long-time advocate for worker protections, environmental action and the development of alternative energy, including recent plans to build a solar park in Gloucester Township.

In the U.S. House of Representatives, Norcross has served on the Armed Services Committee, focusing on issues of national security and support for active and retired military service members. He joined a bipartisan Congressional delegation in April on a trip to Europe to discuss issues related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, noting the spirit of cooperation during the visit.

"You couldn't tell who was a Democrat and who was a Republican," Norcross said. "And that's incredibly important because we have to stay strong."

In a district that overwhelmingly votes Democrat, Norcross has generally adopted a bipartisan outlook in Washington, D.C. He has worked on issues ranging from the opioid epidemic and health care reform to school infrastructure. He came out forcefully in support of abortion rights in response to the leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court opinion that potentially would overturn Roe v. Wade.

"It is a direct assault on women's reproductive freedom," Norcross said. "if this draft opinion stands, it will cause immeasurable harm to countless women, particularly poor and working-class women, by restricting their fundamental right to make their own health care decisions."

De Santis, 34, is a public school teacher from the younger, more progressive wing of the Democratic Party. He is campaigning on a broad platform to address the needs of a generation of workers who have fallen behind in pay and quality health care. He also notes emerging threats to racial justice, federal inaction on climate change and an education system that is ill-equipped to support future leaders.

On his campaign website, De Santis claims he has tried to work with Norcross on climate change solutions and health care reform and was motivated to run for Congress because he doesn't see urgency among leaders in the nation's capital to act on the issue.

"The reality is any of our local or state representatives could have identified these systemic issues and had asked our federal representatives to support legislation that would support healthcare and climate progress – no one did," De Santis said. "I led a year-long initiative to pressure him on these issues. When there was no movement, I announced my primary challenge against Donald Norcross."

De Santis trails far behind Norcross on the fundraising front. He has amassed about $6,200 since beginning his campaign in September. Norcross, a long-established Democrat, raised $428,000 in the final quarter last year alone, while reporting $2.66 million in cash-on-hand at the time, the New Jersey Globe reported.

In 2020, Norcross defeated Republican Claire Gustafson, earning 62.5% of the vote. Gustafson is running again in the Republican primary. Her opponent is carpenter Damon Galdo.

Disclosure: U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross is the uncle of PhillyVoice founder and chairwoman Lexie Norcross.

