November 30, 2021

Two men found dead inside box truck in Northeast Philly, police say

The victims were found Monday night in the vehicle along Bustleton Avenue, police said

Northeast Philly Truck Bodies Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Two men were found dead inside a box truck in Northeast Philadelphia on Nov. 29, 2021. An investigation into what caused their deaths remains ongoing.

Philadelphia police are investigating the unusual deaths of two men whose bodies were found Monday night inside a box truck in Northeast Philadelphia.

The discovery was made around 8:10 along the 6700 block of Bustleton Avenue, near Unruh Avenue, police said. 

Investigators found both men on the floor of the Ford truck around the middle console area of the vehicle.

Authorities were able to identify one of the victims as a 64-year-old man whose name was not released. The second victim, believed to be in his fifties, was not identified.

The cause of death for each of the victims has not yet been determined, but investigators said there did not appear to be signs of a struggle or drug use. A few cans of beer were found in and around the truck, 6ABC reported.

Police said the men may have been homeless and could have been living in the back of the box truck, which had furniture inside of hit.

No additional details were provided and an investigation remains ongoing.

