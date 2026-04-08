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April 08, 2026

OC Con returns to Ocean City this weekend with cosplay, artists and family-friendly events

The free comic and memorabilia festival will take over the Music Pier April 11-12, with a Super Hero Run, kids obstacle dash and activities for all ages.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Cosplay
Wolverine + Deadpool with child Provided Courtesy/Ocean City, N.J.

Attendees can meet cosplayers, browse memorabilia and take part in activities during OC Con at the Ocean City Music Pier.

OC Con is coming back to Ocean City for its 10th year, bringing a weekend of comics, cosplay and hands-on activities to the Boardwalk.

The event will take place April 11-12 at the Ocean City Music Pier, where attendees can meet artists, browse comic books and memorabilia, and take part in cosplay events, including a contest.

There’s also a mix of interactive activities throughout the weekend, including card and pin trading, LEGO displays and open play, face painting, live music and themed attractions like a replica DeLorean time machine.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday morning starts with a 1-mile “Super Hero Run” at 9 a.m., followed by a kids obstacle dash and additional themed races at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. at the Music Pier, with advance sign-ups available online.

Admission is free, and free parking will be available at municipal lots near Moorlyn Terrace, Eighth Street and Ninth Street.

OC Con

April 11 & 12
Ocean City Music Pier
825 Boardwalk
Ocean City, NJ 08226

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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