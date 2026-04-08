OC Con returns to Ocean City this weekend with cosplay, artists and family-friendly events

OC Con is coming back to Ocean City for its 10th year, bringing a weekend of comics, cosplay and hands-on activities to the Boardwalk.

The event will take place April 11-12 at the Ocean City Music Pier, where attendees can meet artists, browse comic books and memorabilia, and take part in cosplay events, including a contest.

There’s also a mix of interactive activities throughout the weekend, including card and pin trading, LEGO displays and open play, face painting, live music and themed attractions like a replica DeLorean time machine.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday morning starts with a 1-mile “Super Hero Run” at 9 a.m., followed by a kids obstacle dash and additional themed races at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. at the Music Pier, with advance sign-ups available online.

Admission is free, and free parking will be available at municipal lots near Moorlyn Terrace, Eighth Street and Ninth Street.

OC Con

April 11 & 12

Ocean City Music Pier

825 Boardwalk

Ocean City, NJ 08226

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.