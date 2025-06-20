More News:

June 20, 2025

Northeast Philly man arrested for placing cameras in Ocean City bathrooms, police say

Harold Perkins, 38, allegedly hid recording devices in restrooms along the boardwalk.

By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Police arrested a Northeast Philly man suspected of hiding multiple cameras in public bathrooms on the Ocean City boardwalk.

Detectives from multiple crime units apprehended Harold Perkins, 38, in Tacony early Friday morning. According to Ocean City police, he hid "several" cameras in bathrooms along the shore town's boardwalk at 6th, 10th and 11th streets. He will face multiple charges of invasion of privacy and endangering the welfare of children. 

Detectives from the Ocean City Police Department and special victim's unit within the Philadelphia Police Department, along with federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security and a K9 unit from the Pennsylvania attorney general's office, made the arrest. They also executed search warrants on a home and vehicle on the 4200 block of Glenview Street.

Ocean City law enforcement first learned of the hidden cameras on June 12, when a woman discovered one of the recording devices and reported it to the police. A later search revealed additional cameras.

Perkins is awaiting extradition in Pennsylvania. 

