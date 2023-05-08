Missing New Jersey swimmer's body found on Maryland beach, officials say

The body of a 21-year-old New Jersey man was found Sunday along a beach in Ocean City, Maryland after he had gone missing in the ocean the day before, officials said.

The Ocean City Police Department identified the drowning victim as Praise Ezechibueze, a 2020 graduate of Edison High School.

On Saturday, first responders were called to the area of 25th Street and the beach for a report of a missing swimmer. Rescue crews searched the area for Ezechibueze, but were unable to find him.

A person walking on the beach in the area of 4th Street found the swimmer's body and called police around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning, authorities said.

Ezechibueze was taken to the Holloway Funeral Home.

The Ocean City Beach Patrol will return to guarding the 10 miles of beach the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. Swimmers are advised to stay out of the water until then due to strong rip currents that are common in the area.