More Sports:

January 16, 2020

Odubel Herrera will, for now at least, remains with Phillies organization

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Odubel-Herrera_052819_usat Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera.

The Phillies appeared to make good on what many hoped they would do with regard to Odubel Herrera, their one-time star outfielder who was arrested for domestic abuse last spring. They designated him for assignment, which gave all other 29 MLB teams a chance to nab him from Philly.

News came out Thursday that the 28-year-old had in fact cleared waivers, which means he will not be playing for any other team to start 2020 barring a trade or some other move. According to reports, Herrera remains in the Phillies' organization (for now) and is looking like he'll be a member of the Iron Pigs.

What seems in theory like an easy situation — just let the man walk — is made extremely complicated by the more than $20 million he is owed by the Phils over the next two years. Even cutting him for baseball reasons (and there are plenty, as he played pretty badly last year) does not alleviate the team's financial burden.

For a team so close to the luxury tax threshold, the Phillies could really use that money, and it appears they are not closing the door on letting Herrera at least earn it, as opposed to getting it for free.

Here's what GM Matt Klentak had to say the last time he addressed the issue:

“Anything that happens from here on out is going to be performance driven and he has to earn whatever he’s going to get. His standing on our club is impacted by both how he performs, but also what happens around him. Some of this is within his control and some it is not. He’s in Miami, he’s working out and he’s getting himself in good shape. He understands that he’s going to have to earn whatever he gets in his career and he’s taking that seriously.” [h/t NBC Sports Philadelphia]

If he does indeed start the year in minor league camp — as opposed to MLB spring training — a roster spot is far from a given, as he is now no longer on the 40-man roster. But there are some very sticky potential situations of which the Phillies are surely wary.

For one, him suiting up and playing in Lehigh Valley could lead to, well, lots and lots of boos. He was not acquitted of the charges, they were just dropped by his then girlfriend. How will he handle the treatment he will get? Will the Phillies put him out there and risk him getting harassed (perhaps rightly?) by fans?

And what if he goes on a tear? The Phillies need another outfield bat and have yet to target one late in the offseason. If he is hitting .350 and bashing Triple-A pitching, what will the team do?

This saga is far from over, and his clearing waivers just puts even more pressure on the Phillies to do the right thing. Whatever that may be.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Odubel Herrera

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 1.0
011520CoryLittleton

2020 Election

Elizabeth Warren opens presidential campaign office in West Philadelphia
Warren Campaign Opens Philadelphia

Illness

Philly's STD rate ranks among the highest in the U.S., analysis reveals
Philly STD Rate

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Phillies made all the right moves with Odubel Herrera... so far
Odubel-Herrera-Phillies_032019USAT

Music

Philly bands Lovelorn and Beach Slang added to the SXSW 2020 lineup
Beach Slang Lovelorn SXSW

Parties

Franklin Institute's Roaring '20s-themed Science After Hours returns
1920s flapper costume

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved