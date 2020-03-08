Police: Accidental shooting in Olney puts 4-year-old child in hospital, suspect arrested

A 4-year-old boy was accidentally shot on Saturday night in the Olney neighborhood of the city, Philadelphia police said.

Police said that the incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. on the 550 block of N. 4th St. when a 23-year-old man who was playing with a group of children inside a home accidentally fired a gun for an unknown reason and shot the young boy in the hip.

The boy was transported to Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, where he’s in critical but stable condition, the police said.

Police said that the man who fired off the gunshot initially left the scene of the shooting in a car with another man. The suspect, who knows the family of the boy who was struck by the bullet, has turned himself into the police.

The parents of the wounded boy were in the home when the gunshots were fired, police said. The identity of the shooter has not been made public at this point.

It’s unclear if and what charges will or could be brought against the shooter.

Police are still investigating the matter, including the whereabouts of the man who fled the scene with the suspect in the car.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.