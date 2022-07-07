More Health:

July 07, 2022

Many musicians develop overuse injuries, but specialized treatment is becoming more prevalent

About 80 percent of professionals suffer injuries that hamper their abilities to perform. Greater emphasis on prevention methods is needed, experts say

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Musicians
Overuse injuries musicians Source/Pexels.com

About 80% of professional musicians experience injuries during their careers, researchers estimate. A growing medical field is focusing on the prevention and treatment of overuse injuries such as carpal tunnel syndrome, tendonitis and bursitis.

Overuse injuries are common among musicians – just like athletes. But specialized medical treatment, which has long been accessible to athletes, is beginning to make long-term recovery possible to many musicians who might otherwise have stopped playing. 

The most common overuse injuries in musicians occur in the upper extremities. They are often diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome, tendonitis or bursitis of the shoulder or elbows.

Many musicians stay quiet about the pain they are feeling, worrying that it will color how people judge their performance. In some cases, the pain becomes so severe that they are forced to stop playing completely. 

Dr. Serap Bastepe-Gray had been a classical guitarist when she developed an overuse injury in the mid-1990s. She struggled to find treatment and instead developed her own rehabilitation program. That prompted her to relaunch her medical career. 

In 2015, she founded the Johns Hopkins Center for Music and Medicine. Its mission includes fostering health for musicians. It's part of a growing field focusing on the prevention and treatment of overuse injuries of musicians. 

According to Bastepe-Gray, 4 of 5 professional musicians will experience an injury during their careers. Only one will fully recover. Two will continue to play but never fully recover. The other will quit playing. 

"Clearly if 80% of musicians are dealing with injury and it has disastrous effects on the musician, the idea that they're going to get injured, go to the clinics, get fixed and back to play is not working," Bastepe-Gray told the Baltimore Sun in 2017. 

Overuse injuries in general are often treated initially with rest, ice, compression and elevation. Physical therapy, injections and the use of a splint to speed up recovery also may be used. In more severe cases, surgery may be needed.

There are four stages of an overuse injury: pain after physical activity, pain during physical activity that doesn't restrict performance, pain that restricts performance, and chronic, persistent pain, even at rest. The sooner a pain is addressed, the less likely it will develop into a chronic condition.

Musicians are most vulnerable to overuse injuries when they too quickly transition from short practice sessions every few days to long days filled with rehearsals and gigs. A failure to properly rest and recover also leads to injuries, as does bad posture and form when playing. 

Tomo Fujita, a professional guitarist and associate professor at Berklee College of Music in Boston, told NBC News that more time needs to be spent discussing injury prevention. Music schools and educators don't spend as much times as sports coaches teaching specific ways to prevent injury, he said.

"It needs to be emphasized more and not just something that you may receive a newsletter every three months about," he said.

Like athletes, cross-training is recommended for musicians as a way to reduce injury risk. Additionally, instead of specializing at an early age, musicians can stay in better shape by playing multiple instruments, experts say.

Over the years, an array of treatments have been developed to aid musicians battling injuries. 

Physical therapist David Shulman, a former clarinet and saxophone player, began specializing in treating musicians with repetitive strain and overuse injuries more than 30 years ago in the Baltimore region. He uses a variety of therapeutic methods including massage, electric stimulation, moist heat and trigger point therapy, which releases or softens muscle knots.

At Hopkins, Bastepe-Gray has created a prototype of a smart guitar that can measure the force a player uses to strum the guitar. The goal is to train musicians to adapt their technique if they are exerting too much or too little force on an instrument. This can not only minimize the risk of injury, but also improve a musician's performance, she said.

Aviva Wolff, a hand therapist at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, has been developing a new approach to treat pain in the hands and arms using technology more commonly used in professional sports and to treat movement disorders like Parkinson's disease.  

Wolff attaches motion sensors to musicians and uses multiple cameras to study the biomechanics of their playing. This way, she can identify any abnormal hand or body placement, or bad posture, that may be exacerbating an injury. She then uses the data to create individualized treatment plans for patients based on their movement requirements. 

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Musicians Philadelphia Injuries Chronic Pain Physical Therapy Prevention

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine

Innovative skin cancer treatments and clinical trials at Penn Medicine
Purchased - Online Pharmacy

Precautions for ordering prescriptions from online pharmacies

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

July Fourth shooter was 'quite a distance away' from Ben Franklin Parkway, Philly police say
Philly Parkway Shooting Police

Opinion

IBEW leading the charge for electric vehicles
Purchased - Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Men's Health

The fall of Roe vs. Wade has increased interest in vasectomies – but myths are spreading online
Vasectomies Roe v. Wade

Flyers

Flyers' 2022-23 regular-season schedule released
Travis-Konecny-Kevin-Hayes-Flyers-NHL.jpg

Movies

Taylor Swift makes appearance in trailer for David O. Russell's latest film, 'Amsterdam'
Taylor Swift Amsterdam

Family-Friendly

Three baby parades to take place at the Jersey Shore this summer
Jersey Shore Baby Parades

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved