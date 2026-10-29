PA Turnpike opens six traffic lanes in Chester County after highway widening project

A section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County has reopened with two more traffic lanes and freshly reconstructed roadways after $214 million worth of work.

The project rebuilt roughly four miles of pavement between Mileposts 312 and 316 in Tredyffrin Township, and brought the number of lanes up from four to six. Ongoing since May 2023, the initiative also replaced three mainline bridges at Pine Creek Road, Conestoga Road and the Downingtown Interchange and two overhead bridges at Bodine Road and Valley Hill Road.

This stretch of the turnpike now features three 12-foot lanes in both directions with wider shoulders and an expanded median.

The work in Tredyffrin Township is a piece of a much larger effort to completely reconstruct the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Its stewards have rebuilt about 180 miles of road since the statewide Total Reconstruction Initiative began in 1999. It aims to widen the highway to accommodate more emergency vehicles and overall traffic capacity as well as modernize the aging roads, which opened to travelers in 1940.

According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, crews moved around 1.1 million cubic yards of dirt, recycled 37,000 cubic yards of old concrete and constructed 28 stormwater management basins to complete the Chester County project. It was funded through turnpike tolls.

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