More News:

October 29, 2026

PA Turnpike opens six traffic lanes in Chester County after highway widening project

The $214 million initiative reconstructed about four miles of road between Mileposts 312 and 316 in Tredyffrin Township.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Pennsylvania Turnpike
PA Turnpike highway widening Provided image/PA Turnpike

Part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County has reopened with three 12-foot traffic lanes in each direction and wider shoulders after three years of work.

A section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County has reopened with two more traffic lanes and freshly reconstructed roadways after $214 million worth of work.

MORE: City appoints its first 'rat abatement manager' to rein in rodents

The project rebuilt roughly four miles of pavement between Mileposts 312 and 316 in Tredyffrin Township, and brought the number of lanes up from four to six. Ongoing since May 2023, the initiative also replaced three mainline bridges at Pine Creek Road, Conestoga Road and the Downingtown Interchange and two overhead bridges at Bodine Road and Valley Hill Road.

This stretch of the turnpike now features three 12-foot lanes in both directions with wider shoulders and an expanded median.

The work in Tredyffrin Township is a piece of a much larger effort to completely reconstruct the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Its stewards have rebuilt about 180 miles of road since the statewide Total Reconstruction Initiative began in 1999. It aims to widen the highway to accommodate more emergency vehicles and overall traffic capacity as well as modernize the aging roads, which opened to travelers in 1940.

According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, crews moved around 1.1 million cubic yards of dirt, recycled 37,000 cubic yards of old concrete and constructed 28 stormwater management basins to complete the Chester County project. It was funded through turnpike tolls.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Pennsylvania Turnpike Chester County Highways

Featured

iStock-1678741974 - 100 percent.png

100% clean energy* without solar panels
Limited - Jefferson Health Focal Therapy

Chris beats prostate cancer with radiation-free, high-intensity focused ultrasound

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Democratic socialism in Philly

Chris Rabb DSA

Jobs

Your next job? Just across the Delaware

Limited - Your Next Job? Just Across the Delaware

Children's Health

Autism risk increases with greater prenatal exposure to wildfire smoke, study says

Wildfire Pollution Autism

History

SS United States is scheduled for sinking off Florida coast

SS united states sinking

Halloween

51 things to do Halloween weekend in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey

halloween-weekend-events-collage-700x500.png

Eagles

Week 7 NFL straight up, against the spread, and survivor pool picks

102226DakPrescott

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved